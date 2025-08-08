'Olayemi' is a testement to what Fido can do [Review]

In 2024, Fido sank his teeth into the mainstream with the hit single 'Awolowo', which rocketed him to stardom.



His status as Nigeria's minted star was confirmed 4 months later with the release of his smash hit record 'Joy is Coming' which dominated the festive season and first quarter of 2025.

Fido kicked off his career with two smash hits in three attempts, and this success ratio brought a confidence that manifested within and outside his music.

This confidence shapes his debut 'Olayemi', which he names after himself in a statement of ambition and a show of versatility.

On his debut EP, Fido makes it clear that although he may be one of Afrobeats' new stars, he has been in the game long enough to be treated like a newbie. He matches his claim with music that holds up his versatility and confidence.

When he sings about wealth, success, and pleasure, it's not from the standpoint of an emerging artist aspiring to status. It's from the perspective of a star basking in the euphoria of the good life success affords.

ADVERTISEMENT

His confidence echoes in the music where he speaks with the swagger of a star while being bold enough to expolore different sounds underscored by Wande Coal's influence on his artistry.

The opener 'Dollarpor' is both a confidence display of affluence and talent as his shape-shifting melodies and chest-thumping rap flows pay tribute to seminal Afrobeats star Wande Coal.

The confidence oozes on the tender Afropop drums of 'Omo Ologo' where he celebrates himself as a star whose time has come and who refuses to be dismissed as a newbie who is expected to stay humble and quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fido's confidence means that he's willing to explore varying sounds in a display of versatility that holds up the unmissable influence of Wande Coal, whose melodic structure and technique he bites from.

On the hustler's creed, 'Lungu', he ventures into boom bap territory for a pop rap rendition that mirrors Wande Coal's ability to shapeshift across genre lines. He picks up the pace on the dance record 'Boko', propelled by heavy drums and sticky Afrobeats rhyme schemes.

The familiarity with Wande Coal peaks on 'Money Moves' where his melodies, pop rap delivery, and adlibs carry similar enchantment and technicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the obvious similarities with Wande Coal, Fido is no copycat. The nostalgia his music holds his matched by a freshness in the writing and melodies, which combines with a confidence that is a common denominator in his exploration of different genres.

Although on some songs like 'Money Moves' and 'Dollarpor,' it feels like he's struggling to superimpose himself on his influences, the output is decent, even if they feel like flattering impressions rather than original offerings.



On songs like 'Joy Is Coming' and 'Omo Ologo' where the lyrics and delivery sound structured rather than freestyled, his talent shines.



'Olayemi' is a testament to what Fido can do. The question remains how he intends to do it.