Olamide shares tracklist for his upcoming album with guest verses from Wizkid, Dr DRE

Grammy-nominated rapper Olamide has shared the tracklist for his highly anticipated self-titled album.

The project packs 17 tracks with guest appearances from Nigerian and international stars.

The album features guest artists such as Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Afrobeats hitmakers Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and BOJ.

Other artists on the album include Afrobeats stars Darkoo and SPINALL, American hip-hop icon Dr. DRE, Jamaican superstar Popcaan, and Latino star Daecolm.

Ahead of the album, Olamide has released two singles, with the latest being '99' with guest verses from Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and Daecolm.

'99' comes after the release of 'Kai', featuring Wizkid who appears on two songs on the album.

Released on April 29, 2025, 'Kai' carries the famous Konto bounce over which Olamide and Wizkid sweet talk a love interest in whose face they flaunt their wealth.

The song becomes the latest collaboration between the duo, whose partnership spans over a decade.

The song comes as the first offering of a new Olamide self-titled 17-track album scheduled for release in June 2025.

The album comes off the back of his last project 'Ikigai', which is the Japanese word that translates to "a reason to live". The project had the songs 'Metaverse', 'Habibi', and 'Uptown Disco' featuring Asake & Fireboy.

Olamide's upcoming self-titled album will be his 11th solo project, and it captures his longevity and ability to constantly evolve and stay tuned to the pulse of the culture.

With over a decade in the music industry, Olamide has remained at the summit, where he has become one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of the 21st century.

Beyond being a hitmaker, Olamide is a successful label boss whose YBNL imprint has churned out notable stars including Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, and Asake.