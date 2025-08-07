Nigerian music legend Lagbaja makes rare public appearance at Fireboy's Toronto concert

On August 5th, 2025, Fireboy delighted fans at his concert in a sold-out Queen Elizabeth Theater in Toronto, Canada.

The award-winning star thrilled fans with a collection of his hit songs, including tracks from his fourth album 'Adedamola' released in 2024.

Lojay, BNXN, and legendary musician Lagbaja were among the guest artists who performed at the concert.

At the concert, Lagbaja performed their collaboration 'Back and Forth', which is one of the songs on the 'Adedamola' album, which ranked as one of the best Nigerian projects of 2024.

It was a rare sighting for the veteran masked singer whose identity has remained a mystery throughout his career that has spanned nearly 3 decades.

Until his appearance at Fireboy's concert, Lagbaja's last public performance in Nigeria was at the 2022 African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, where he and record-breaking Afrobeats star Rema entertained the audience.

Fireboy's Toronto concert achieved the rare feat of giving fans a live performance from the reticent legendary saxophonist Lagbaja. The concert was also praised by music executive Bankulli as evidence of Fireboy's strong community

"Fireboy DML built an amazing organic fanbase that can never be taken away," he shared in an Instagram post with clips from the concert.