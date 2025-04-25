Chella's 'My Darling' is the most Shazamed song in the world

Fast-rising sensation Chella is enjoying success with the release of his new single 'My Darling'.

The song, released March 26, 2025, has enjoyed success on social media, especially on TikTok, where it has gone viral with over 2.1 million posts using the song.

The song has now reached the summit of the Shazam global chart as it becomes the most seached song globally on the platform.

Chella's 'My Darling' surpasses Grammy-winning rapper Doechi's 'Anxiety' to top the chart, which is a testament to its popularity.

According to Nigerian music chart data reporting platform Debut Hub, this feat makes Chella only the fourth Nigerian to achieve this feat.

The fast-rising singer joins Ckay and Wizkid as stars whose songs have reached the top of the global Shazam chart.

Chella's 'Darling' continues Nigeria's fine showing on the global Shazam chart, where 10 Afrobeats songs finished in the top 100 Shazamed songs of 2022.

Since getting mainstream attention in 2024, with his single 'Yansh an Yansh,' Chella has become one of the fastest rising Nigerian talents.

His debut EP 'Tears of A Mad Man' showcased his brand of music that combines highlife melodies with introspective writing that embraces self deprecation and comedic commentary.