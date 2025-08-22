New Music Friday: 10 songs you should listen to featuring Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck

As the summer of 2025 gets into full gear, more stars are releasing music to soundtrack the festivities, fun, and pleasures that define this period.

Odumodublvck is gearing up for the release of his keenly awaited album 'The Industry Machine' . To prepare listeners for the project, he has released a new song, 'Pay Me' featuring British rapper Stormzy and Nigerian hitmaker Zlatan.

Blaqbonez is back with a new song, 'Everlasting Taker', which is one of the tracks from his upcoming album of the same name.

August 22 was meant to be the release date for the album, but the rapper put out a release on his social media page announcing the postponement due to finishing delays. His new single is meant to be a compensation, which will build up to the highly anticipated project.

Veteran Afrobeats star KCee continues to stay in touch with the mainstream with the release of a new single, 'Eburuje'. Rudeboy continues to pursue solo success with the release of a new single, 'Under Pressure,' through which he offers a word of advice to listeners.



Here are 10 songs you should check out this week.

My Pay - Odumodublvck featuring Stormzy & Zlatan

African leading hip-hop protagonist Odumodublvck flaunts his superstar status by bringing together British superstar rapper Stormzy and Nigerian hitmaker Zlatan for this Highlife-infused joint, where they showcase the good life that wealth can afford. The record samples the Nigerian classic 'Jolly Forget Your Sorrow' written by the legendary Stanley Okorie for Mama G. The song is a remake of the classic 'Ahomka Wo Mu' by iconic Ghanaian group VIP.

Everlasting Taker - Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez might have disappointed fans who were expecting his new album, but he made up for it with the release of a song where he showcases his versatility while emphasising his place as a man for all seasons.

Egburuje - KCee

KCee continues to stay in touch with the mainstream with his latest single 'Eburuje' that embraces a pop rap flow and a Coupe Decale strain of franco pop.

Under Pressure - Rudeboy

Rudeboy has reached the summit of African pop music, so he knows a thing or two about dealing with pressure.



On this Dancehall bounce, he advises listeners to ignore the constant external pressure and live on their terms.

Casanovaova - Mr Eazi

Hitmaker Mr Eazi returns with another mid-tempo record that embraces the Ghana bounce and Highlife fusion with which he shaped the mainstream . Deploying pidgin English and sticky melodies, Eazi pleads his case as a man with a lot of love to share.

Way2Yung - Taves

Fast-rising star Taves weaves around Afrobeats' famous Konto bounce with his soft melodies and enchanting flows to share his desire to enjoy his youth.

Accelerate - Kaestyle

Kaestyle dances his way to where the money is with this genre-bending joint defined by punchy African drums.

Underskirt - Salle

Rising female star Salle shows her versatility on this Afrobeat-inspired record that emphasizes that there's more to a woman than what's beneath her skirt.

Porompo - Logos Olori

Using speaker rattling log drums and bustling delivery, Logos Olori releases a new single that beckons listeners to the dance floor.

Do You Believe In Love - Bella Alubo

