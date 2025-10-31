New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen to Featuring Mr Eazi, Flavour, Seyi Vibez.

New Music Friday is back with serious heat, and the stars aren’t holding back.

Mr Eazi reminded fans he’s still the 'King of Groove' with the release of his fourth major project Maison Rouge EP.

Flavour teams up with Senegalese legend Baaba Maal on 'Afroculture'. Seyi Vibez and Phyno return with fresh new bops.

And Qing Madi proves she can hold her own beside two American music icons: Keith Sweat and Lil Wayne.

Here are 10 songs you should add to your playlist this week.

1. Wait For Your Love – Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi reminds us he’s still the groove king. On his new project Maison Rouge EP, “Wait For Your Love” shines. The sound pays homage to his classic Banku roots. If you miss that laid-back intimate Eazi sound, this is your song.

2. AFROCULTURE – Flavour & Baaba Maal

Flavour links up with Senegal’s Baaba Maal on “Afroculture”. Old meets new, Nigeria meets West Africa. Flavour’s highlife roots meet Maal’s griot legacy. It’s a statement that Africa’s sound is varied yet connected. Flavour shows that he can shine beyond the borders of his indigenous sound.

3. STREET LOVE – Barry Jhay, Bella Shmurda

Barry Jhay and Bella Shmurda bring the Lagos streets to life. “STREET LOVE” blends Fuji with UK Drill. It's unexpected, but it works! The delivery from both stars in superb. And we are sure you would have this on repeat this weekend.

4. Working II – Keith Sweat, Lil Wayne, Qing Madi

Afrobeats sensation Qing Madi holds her own with two legends: Keith Sweat and Lil Wayne. “Working II” mixes smooth R&B with Afrobeats. It builds on the success on the Part 1 and Lil Wayne's verse adds edge. But Qing Madi’s exceptional vocals compliment that of the R&B icon.

5. Kalakuta Riddim (Yeba) – Dwillsharmony

“Kalakuta Riddim (Yeba)” pays homage. The word ‘Kalakuta’ evokes the legacy of Fela Kuti. Dwillsharmony’s sound fuses Afrobeat percussion and modern production. It’s dance-floor ready and one meant for the Lagos nightclub spins.

6. RUM – Juno & Magixx

Rising Alte sensation Juno teams up with MAVIN star Magixx for a mellow groove. “RUM” is laid-back duet but infectious. Late-night drive, city lights, windows down. Their sound is mature, but you feel the youth.

7. Goodness and Mercy – Tim Godfrey & Spyro

Tim Godfrey has always pushed Gospel music in Nigeria. With Spyro on “Goodness and Mercy”, off his newest album No Label. The album might have divided fans on social media but Godfrey serves us with a great a mix of faith and mainstream pop. The beat makes you move, the message stays. Gospel with chart ambition. It looks radio-ready.

8. Ask Of Me – Phyno

Penthauze boss Phyno is back with a characteristic swagger on "Ask Of Me." It’s feel good, laid back as he sings about resilience and hustle. It mixes highlife and gospel and reminds fans why Phyno remains one of rap’s most consistent voices in Nigerian music.

9. HOW ARE YOU - Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez quickly follows up his recent projects with the aptly titled "HOW ARE YOU." This track is sultry street-pop with Amapiano. It’s a great song to kickstart your party this weekend.

10. Scenes – Dapper, L.A.X, Rybeena, Lasmid & Kashcoming

“Scenes” is the power of collaboration. Five voices, one track. Dapper brings the base, L.A.X and Rybeena add flavour, Lasmid and Kashcoming hold it down. High energy, fresh flows, perfect for the function peak. Tap in if you want something lively.