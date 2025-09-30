MBN Records USA appoints Real Skillz as COO & Head A&R

Multi-award-winning Radio Host & seasoned Music Executive, Real Skillz has been appointed by Music By Nature (MBN) Records, Washington, USA as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Head A&R (Music) of the record label.

The record label, which has a vision of taking indigenous raw music talents, building them, and taking them to the heights of global conquest, is led by the visionary CEO of the label, Ifeoluwa Awelewa, popularly known as Misty Breezy.

With past track records of discovering talents, building them, and pushing them to higher heights, the label is now set to go into the next era of its vision with the popular Radio Host & Music A&R leading the charge as the COO & Head A&R (Music) of the label.

When Real Skillz was listed as part of TurnTable Charts' "30 Under 30 Music Executives In Nigeria," Mavin Records President & COO Tega Oghenejobo described him as a remarkable professional.



"Realskillz is a remarkable professional whose influence & impacts in the Music and Media industries speak volumes. I have no doubt that he will continue to be a positive force and a great light in our times, who is well on course to achieve even greater things globally”.

Over the years, he has played an instrumental role in supporting upcoming and rising artists, either by effectively connecting them with record labels & other music machinery relevant to their career growth.

His new role as COO of MBN Records will see him steer the careers of impressive talents such as MLK VYBZ and D-LAD, who are the first set of artists the label recently unveiled.

It will be exciting to see the crop of talents he is about to help the label project, as he is a Music A&R known to be uncompromising when it comes to good music & great talents.