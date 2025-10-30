Lojay Trades His Defining Depth For Pop Success on ‘XOXO’

Lojay’s eagerly awaited debut album, 'XOXO' (2025), is a project that navigates the demanding currents of global Afropop.



While the album title suggests a warm embrace, the music within is a collection of catchy, commercial tracks that, to some listeners, may feel less like a secret shared and more like a carefully crafted product for mass appeal.



This creative direction suggests a strategic focus on broader commercial appeal, moving away from the poetic nuance that initially established him as an intriguing figure in the crowded Afrobeats space.

For fans who followed the sensual flair of certified hits like ‘Monalisa’ from his 2021 EP, and ‘MOTO’ from his 2023 EP ‘Gangster Romantic,’ 'XOXO' offers a notably different experience.



It leans heavily into a pop-centric, high-energy sound, which occasionally sidelines the intricate storytelling and complex metaphors that the Grammy-nominated star is known for. The expected emotional depth takes a backseat to sonic polish and dance floor sensibilities.

The album is characterised by a clean, globally-accessible Afropop sound that strongly favors the dance floor. It features tracks built on repetitive, synthesized basslines and straightforward hooks.

‘Mwah!’, for example, is a well-produced track by Sarz (who helms much of the project, including the excellent ‘Ova’ and the slick beat on ‘Tenner’). While structurally sound, the track prioritizes a catchy tune over a deeply captivating vibe, a choice some may find reduces its overall charismatic impact. At points, the infectious, charismatic vibe, or ‘lamba,’ that Lojay is known for struggles to assert itself.

Across the tracklist, the sensual vulnerability that is his defining feature is largely toned down.



His poetic gift occasionally struggles to fully ignite, resulting in songs that could, perhaps, be delivered by other proficient Afrobeats singers. This sometimes inconsistent artistic identity means the album, while enjoyable, lacks a unified rhythm.

Despite the project being highly polished, with excellent production, sleek mixing, and trendy, mainstream sounds, Lojay does not take significant risks to establish a powerful artistic statement. The album lacks the personal touch that helped his previous EPs to leave a deep, lasting impression.



The perceived hesitation to explore wider emotional and sonic territory highlights one of the album’s central challenges: demonstrating the necessary range for a comprehensive body of work.

An LP typically requires dynamic transitions, thematic maturity, and stylistic shifts, which are not always prominent here. The album, therefore, suggests an artist who excels in a defined sonic space but perhaps finds it challenging to traverse diverse musical landscapes. Despite these shortcomings, there are significant moments of brilliance that showcase Lojay at his best.

The pre-released single ‘Somebody Like You’ remains a major standout. It is an expertly crafted track that perfectly embodies the introspective 'lover boy' listeners were hoping for. Production by P.Priime manages to strike a wonderful balance between Afropop shine and genuine emotion. Likewise, the Elements-produced ‘Body’ provides a short, refreshing, and experimental fusion of Reggaeton and Street Pop. This welcome shift offers an injection of energy and excitement in an album filled with slow burners.

‘Memories,’ his collaboration with South African superstar Tyla, equally injects energy and flair into the project. The track showcases a delicate musical chemistry that is occasionally missing when Lojay flies solo, like on the curiously extended opener, ‘Sweet.’

As a body of work, 'XOXO' is produced to a high standard with contributions from a list of industry giants. However, as a debut LP following two critically acclaimed EPs, its artistic direction is a distinct choice. It functions effectively as a compilation of sophisticated singles designed for global rotation and streaming rather than offering a cohesive artistic work.

While Lojay's vocal talent remains unquestionable, the project does not consistently demonstrate his captivating tenderness, emotional sincerity, and growth.



One is left with the sense that one of Afrobeats' most gifted writers may have chosen to save his most profound material in favour of creating accessible pop entertainment. For fans anticipating the deeply resonant 'LV N ATTN' Lojay, this album might feel less like a heartfelt embrace and more like a cautious wave.

