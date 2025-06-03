Kizz Daniel's 'Unkle K' is a delightful Afrobeats experience [Review]

Kizz Daniel is a consistent hitmaker whose music has found dedicated listenership among consumers of all demographics. His lyrics thrill the young, and his melodies make senior citizens shuffle their feet.

He has managed to do this by prioritising relatability. Days before the release of his new project 'Unkle K (Lemon Chase)', he reemphasised this mindset in a post on his Instagram story where he said relatability was the bedrock of his music .

It's this willingness to make music with the honest desire that it be easily digestible and entertaining that shapes 'Unkle K'.

On this project, the hitmaker offers the familiar music that has earned him a permanent place on the charts and dance floor while also sharing personal moments that allowed Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe to step out while Kizz Daniel took a breather.

In 'Black Girl Magic,' he uses pidgin English to sweet-talk his lover in ways only he knows how to. The melodies and ad-libs combine with the bouncy production to create a song that delights because, with Kizz Daniel, that's the goal.

He explores Konto (a blend of Dancehall and gyration music) 'Titi', where again he shows what it means to write with genre context.



If his writing that combines words that help to seamlessly mold his sing-rap melodies has become too familiar to appreciate, Kizz Daniel manages to find impressive pockets even within an already faultless flow.

Kizz Daniel's formless melodies have some influence on the music of fast-rising star Fola. This synergy makes them a perfect match, as shown in their collaboration 'Lost' and in 'Titi', where Fola continues his fine form.

The blend of Indigenous drums channeled through Yoruba Tungba music on 'Secure' is a shining example of how Kizz Daniel has managed to maintain his influence on the Nigerian dance floor.



It also illustrates why Zlatan continues to be a sought-after voice in Afrobeats, he manages to turn his cameo into a major highlight.

His ability to score seamless hits is on display on 'Eyo', where he interpolates lines from Chuddy K's classic 'Gaga Crazy'.



With female backup vocals that nod to Fela Kuti's Afrobeat and writing and delivery that nod to Shina Peter's Afro Juju music, Kizz Daniel makes a song that moves listeners.

Kizz Daniel likes to offer a good time and if at all he intends to convey emotions, he does this through enjoyable moments like the touchy 'Al-Jannah' where he discusses the pain of loss in the company of rapper OdumoduBlvck and street pop star Bella Shmurda.

A man whose personality is easily reconcilable with his music, Kizz Daniel's imperturbable persona shines on the 'Peace I Choose' where he combines with the reticent Runtown to share his desire to choose peace of drama over minimalist mid-tempo production that allows them calmly drive home the points.

A desire to make Afrobeats with the familiar elements that shaped the genre is the common denominator in Kizz Daniel's work.

This dedication to the home front explains why he would make a song like 'Police', which carries a sound that several of his peers have since discarded for more lush foreign fusions.

Some listeners also mock him for making what they consider rudimentary music.

However, this writer, like many other listeners, appreciates this willingness to take from Indigenous music and deliver it with lyrics that are free of vulgarities, easy melodies, and musicality that offers nostalgia and delight that connects with listeners of all demographics.

This is the reason Kizz Daniel's music thrills the young and delights the old. It's relatable, not in the context of exploring a dominant sound in a clever attempt to score a hit. It thrives in its authentic desire to connect and entertain.



To be the music it was created to be and not pretend to be something other than just the music.