Kizz Daniel reveals what he focuses on when making a song

In a post on Instagram story, Kizz Daniel shared what the most essential ingredient is in his song-making process.

According to the hitmaker, relatability is his major preoccupation, irrespective of the genre or producer.

"I don't make music for aesthetics. No be by 'Make he sound fine'.



One rule: Relatability.



Even if na Segun from Ikorodu produce am, as long as wetin you dey talk dey connect to people wey matter," he posted in pidgin English.

Kizz Daniel's stance is one easily reconcilable with his music, whose lyricism and melodies attract listeners of all ages.

Through a combination of a conversational style music that embraces social commentary, simple use of language, and a captivating and memorable melodic framework, Kizz Daniel's music has a high utility that has earned him hitmaker status.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2014 with his smash hit single 'Woju', Kizz Daniel has become one of Nigeria's most celebrated hitmakers.

Among some of his recent relatable hit records is 'Twe Twe' featuring, which earlier in the year was declared by TurnTable Chart as the NO. 1 song of 2024 in a feat that captures its popularity and success.

It becomes Kizz Daniel's second year end NO. 1 song after he previously won the prize in 2022 for his global smash hit 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)'.