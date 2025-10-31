R&B legend Keith Sweat has delivered a vibrant update to his soulful single ‘Working’ with a new remix featuring hip-hop royalty Lil Wayne and Afro-soul star Qing Madi.



This intercontinental collaboration successfully bridges classic R&B, experienced rap, and the new wave of African melody.

Originally released in September, ‘Working’ found Sweat wrestling with the complexities of a delicate love, a tug-of-war between desire and distance.

Over a smooth, emotionally rich production, he narrates the familiar struggle of a man whose attempts at connection are met with a partner's hesitation.



The song’s central theme of persistence in love resonated deeply, driven in part by Qing Madi’s soulful performance, which infused Sweat’s timeless vulnerability with an African warmth.

The addition of Lil Wayne for this high-profile remix elevates the track into something grander, a true fusion of eras, genres, and emotions.

Wayne’s verse brings a familiar charismatic sharpness to the narrative, reframing the record as a conversation between the unrelenting pursuit of love and the swagger of experience. His distinctive cadence glides effortlessly across the groove, giving the remix a fresh, cinematic energy that feels both nostalgic and new.

The Legacy of Keith Sweat Keith Sweat, the Harlem-born R&B legend, is a name synonymous with the evolution of contemporary soul and the global rise of the New Jack Swing movement. Known for his smooth voice and enduring love songs, Sweat’s influence on R&B stretches across decades, cementing him as one of the genre’s most iconic figures.

Sweat’s rise to stardom began in 1987 with the release of his debut album, ‘Make It Last Forever.’ The album not only achieved triple-platinum status but also introduced the world to the genre-defining sound of New Jack Swing, a blend of R&B, hip-hop beats, and smooth melodies.



The hit single ‘I Want Her’ from the album was a breakout success, catapulting Sweat into the spotlight and earning him his first No. 1 R&B hit.