Nigerian Afropop star Guchi is back with a bold new anthem titled “Your Type” , the lead single off her highly anticipated EP, No Skips, Just Feelings , set for release on July 25, 2025 . Produced by the talented DSHO , the track is a vibrant celebration of self-worth, feminine energy, and unapologetic confidence.

Opening the EP with a surge of feel-good empowerment, “Your Type” is Guchi’s tribute to women everywhere. With her signature sultry vocals and infectious melodies, she cheers on the “it girls” — those who embody effortless allure, quiet strength, and undeniable magnetism. It’s a track that reminds every listener of their inner light and unshakable power.

“This song is for the girls who walk into a room and don’t have to say a word to be noticed. The girls who are rare, beautiful, and bold by just being themselves,” Guchi shares.

“Your Type” doesn’t just sound good — it feels good. With bouncy rhythms, an Afropop groove, and affirming lyrics, it’s poised to become both a confidence booster and a playlist staple. The record marks the beginning of a new era for Guchi, one rooted in emotion, truth, and strength.

Guchi drops new single 'Your Type' ahead of 'No Skips, Just Feelings' EP

No Skips, Just Feelings promises exactly what its title suggests: raw, relatable music with no fillers — just songs that hit the heart.

Your Type is available for streaming and download on all preferred digital music platforms.