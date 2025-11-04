Froshdada Redefines Afrobeat Purity with His New Single “GAGA”

In an era where trends often overshadow authenticity, Froshdada born (Yusuf Adeyi Ogunlade) emerges as one of the few artists defending the heart of Afrobeat. His new single, “GAGA,” is not just a record; it’s a cultural statement, a sonic reminder of what happens when passion meets precision.

Following the success of his earlier releases “Omo Yoruba” and “Get Inside,” Froshdada continues to prove his versatility and growth as an artist.

Both records earned him recognition among emerging Afro-fusion acts pushing authentic sound with purpose.

Blending the warmth of Afrobeat, the bounce of Afro-swing, and the modern texture of Afro-fusion, “GAGA is a magical sound”

ADVERTISEMENT

As he sets his sights on the release of his debut EP in 2026, Froshdada is sending a clear message to fans and critics alike; the evolution of Afrobeat must never come at the expense of its essence.

Froshdada says. “A lot of artists and lazy producers are trying to water down Afrobeat, but I still believe in holding on to the real, rich Afro-sound. GAGA lets you know how much I care about your ears and its quality shows how much I respect my listeners.”

“GAGA” drops November 28, 2025, and will be available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

Release info: Release date: November 28th, 2025 Tittle: GAGA Genre: Afro/ pop/ Afro beat/afro-fusion

Follow Froshdada: Instagram: @froshdada TikTok: @froshdada X (Twitter): @froshdada

ADVERTISEMENT

Press & Interviews: froshdadadirect@gmail.com