Froshdada Redefines Afrobeat Purity with His New Single “GAGA”

04 November 2025 at 13:08
In an era where trends often overshadow authenticity, Froshdada born (Yusuf Adeyi Ogunlade)  emerges as one of the few artists defending the heart of Afrobeat. His new single, “GAGA,” is not just a record; it’s a cultural statement, a sonic reminder of what happens when passion meets precision. 

Following the success of his earlier releases “Omo Yoruba” and “Get Inside,” Froshdada continues to  prove his versatility and growth as an artist. 

Both records earned him recognition among emerging Afro-fusion acts pushing authentic sound with  purpose. 

Blending the warmth of Afrobeat, the bounce of Afro-swing, and the modern texture of Afro-fusion, “GAGA is a magical sound” 

As he sets his sights on the release of his debut EP in 2026, Froshdada is sending a clear message to  fans and critics alike; the evolution of Afrobeat must never come at the expense of its essence. 

Froshdada says. “A lot of artists and lazy producers are trying to water down Afrobeat, but I still  believe in holding on to the real, rich Afro-sound. GAGA lets you know how much I care about your  ears and its quality shows how much I respect my listeners.” 

“GAGA” drops November 28, 2025, and will be available on all major streaming platforms worldwide. 

Release info: 

Release date: November 28th, 2025 

Tittle: GAGA 

Genre: Afro/ pop/ Afro beat/afro-fusion 

Follow Froshdada: 

Instagram: @froshdada 

TikTok: @froshdada 

X (Twitter): @froshdada 

Press & Interviews: froshdadadirect@gmail.com

