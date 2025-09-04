Fast-rising singer-songwriter Moonlight Afriqa has his eyes on the top of global music

The worth of a gifted artist and songwriter lies in how coveted they are by the best of their peers. In Nigerian music, there aren’t many writers whose pen flows as fluently and strikingly as Moonlight Afriqa.

Born Imaekhai Richard Igebina, the fast-rising singer first attracted mainstream attention with the success of his track ‘Love Dimension’, which reached the #2 spot on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 chart. This feat earned him a spot on the cover art of the Apple Music Next playlist for an entire month.

“It was a beautiful feeling,” Moonlight Afriqa says on finding his song in the midst of the biggest hits in the country.



This beautiful feeling has continued to linger as his talent has allowed him to rub shoulders with Afrobeats' biggest stars.

Since gaining mainstream success, Moonlight Afriqa has an extensive writing credit that includes Davido’s ‘Awuke’ and Ayra Starr’s ‘Gimme Dat’ featuring Wizkid. But before being the go-to songwriter for these stars, Moonlight started by writing songs for producer and label boss Dr Dolor and co-writing with acclaimed songwriter Klem. “Shoutout to Dr Dolor and Klem, because that was when it all started. I wrote a couple of songs for Dr Dolor with Klem’s guidance, and the rest is history.”

On how he has managed to build an enviable clientele and collaborations, Moonlight shared that engaging in freestyle battles paved the way before his debut EP brought him more attention.



“Music has been my number one connector. Freestyle battles opened doors. The release of my EP ‘Tales by Moonlight’ also connected me to fans and God sent facilitators. To cap it all, I believe God predesigned this path for me.”

Writing for others requires Moonlight Afriqa to not only negotiate genre lines but also place himself in the artistic world of different artists. He credits his experimental approach to music for his ability to deliver across varying sounds.

“My musical journey has always been experimental. Back in my university days, I was a rapper. I’ve journeyed through different genres, and I believe that’s why it’s easier for me to find myself in someone else’s essence when creating songs that suit them perfectly.” The fast-rising star is operating in a Nigerian music industry still just embracing the use of songwriters.

“Giving credit is an honour every contributor deserves. With time, I believe it will become a common norm in Nigeria too,” he says on the reluctance to use and credit songwriters.



Moonlight believes that the ecosystem is becoming more favourable to songwriters as opposed to the thankless job it used to be.

“It is becoming profitable, but not yet on the same level as the U.S. If you look at the dedicated songwriters under Mavin Records, they’re doing well. Same with talents like Peruzzi, Cobhams, Klem, and so much more. The growth is happening gradually.”

Being a gifted songwriter and a recording artist can create a skewed perception from within the industry who tend to view songwriters as a pen for hire more than an artist. Moonlight Afriqa is unfazed by this possibility. As far as he’s concerned, it’s an honour to be regarded for his stellar writing.



“People will always have different opinions, but I see it as a privilege. Some of the greatest artists before me, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Sia, John Legend, and Olamide, built their careers not just as performers but also as songwriters.”

He shares that writing deepens rather than diminishes artistry, and perception about him as an artist will evolve along with his career.



“Writing never diminished their artistry; instead, it deepened it, shaping who they became. In the same way, I believe perspectives about me will evolve, not by what is said in the moment, but by what I grow to embody and become.”

Moonlight strongly believes that getting fame from songwriting can translate into success in his career as a recording artist.



“Songwriting is one of my keys to great collaborations. So I believe it will open doors for me to other key industry stakeholders and fanbases, while helping me grow my own voice as a recording artist.”

Creatives are mostly emotionally connected to their works, including songwriters who often give out some of their best songs. On whether he sometimes feels sad to part with his songs, Moonlight revealed that the feeling is a part of the job.



“Every song written is like giving birth to a new baby. Imagine gifting your baby away after being born. That's a hard feeling. So, yes, every song takes a huge toll, mostly when the artist couldn’t deliver well.”

Speaking of being emotionally connected to a song, the talented star has a new record titled ‘ASSA’. He considers it a key step in his steady ascent to stardom.



“The reception is gradually and consistently growing. I have faith in ‘ASSA’, it’s on a global journey, and I can’t wait to see it come to pass. Going forward, there is more great music. Something every true lover of music will appreciate.”

