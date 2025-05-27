EDM records massive 403% growth in Nigeria in the past three years

While Afrobeats remains the dominant sound, a new movement is rising. This is electronic dance music, championed by a new generation of DJs, collectives, and ravers.

EDM in Nigeria is more than beat drops and strobe lights. It’s a form of resistance; a way to build inclusive, community-first spaces in a nightlife landscape often defined by social hierarchy.

Through underground raves and carefully curated experiences, Gen Z is rejecting the velvet-rope exclusivity of traditional clubs and creating something that feels real, raw, and theirs.

According to Spotify data, EDM streams in Nigeria have grown by an astonishing 403% over the past three years, with user-generated EDM playlists rising by 353%.

Over a million playlists now feature electronic tracks curated by Nigerian listeners alone. The genre is resonating and fast.

Collectives like Group Therapy, Element House, Sweat It Out, and Activity Fest are some of the raves redefining nightlife in Lagos.

These spaces, driven by intention and sound, have become sanctuaries for young Nigerians looking for connection over clout. The ethos is clear: come as you are, dance as you feel.

The increasing prominence of EDM in Nigeria was demonstrated when Spotify recently partnered with Group Therapy for their May Edition on Friday, the 23rd.

The event, packed to the brim, showcased the community's surging energy and deep love for electronic music.

With performances by Dlala Thukzin, Frigid Armadillo, Aniko, Abiodun, Billy's Room, and Jarlight, it was clear from the moment the first beat dropped that this was a thriving movement rooted in rhythm, intention, and real human connection.

Spotify data backs this shift. Listeners aged 18–24 account for nearly half (48%) of EDM streams in Nigeria, with men making up 76% of listeners. Lagos leads the movement, followed by Abuja and Port Harcourt.



EDM is now among the top 40 most-streamed genres by Gen Z Nigerians.