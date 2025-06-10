Drake makes history as the longest charting artist on the Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100

In a landmark feat, Drake has become the first artist to spend a cumulative of 400 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

This feat comes off the back of the success of his hit single 'Nokia', which has spent multiple weeks in the top 10 and was shortlisted by Spotify as one of the songs of summer 2025.

The Canadian megastar has been in a record-breaking mood in 2025. He recently became the artist with the most RIAA-certified Diamond records.



He achieved this historic feat after his songs 'Hold On, We’re Going Home' and 'Best I Ever Had' surpassed 10 million sales in the United States.

Drake also became the first artist in history to reach 500 million RIAA certification units.

These historic feats are a testament to his status as one of the most commercial artists globally, especially in the United States, where he holds multiple charting records.

He recently set a new record for the cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 after breaking the record previously held by The Beatles.

He also recently scored his 14th NO. 1 song as a soloist, thanks to his recent collaborative album with PartyNextDoor '$ome $exy 4 U.'

Drake's 14th NO. 1 Billboard 200 topping album saw him equal hip hop icon Jay Z and Pop music megastar Taylor Swift as joint second.

It also put Drake just five NO. 1 albums behind the record of 19 chart-topping albums set by The Beatles.

Among other landmark feats recorded by Drake in the United States are his 13 NO. 1 hits, which equaled Micheal Jackson's record as the male soloist with the most NO. 1 song on Billboard Hot 100.