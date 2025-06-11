Pulse logo
Drake becomes first artist to reach 115 billion Spotify streams

11 June 2025 at 15:09
Drake continues to reinforce his status as one of the most commercial artists of the 21st century.
In a landmark feat, Drake has become the first artist to reach 115 billion streams across all credits on Spotify.

These major milestone is a furtherance of Drake's status as the biggest star of the streaming era.

Drake's Spotify haul is thanks to his extensive list of hit records, which includes 23 songs with over 1 billion streams. This puts him just behind fellow Canadian star The Weeknd as the artist with the most songs with over a billion Spotify streams.

The Canadian megastar has been in a record-breaking mood in 2025. He recently became the artist with the most RIAA-certified Diamond records.

He achieved this historic feat after his songs 'Hold On, We’re Going Home' and 'Best I Ever Had' surpassed 10 million sales in the United States.

Drake also became the first artist in history to reach 500 million RIAA certification units.

These historic feats are a testament to his status as one of the most commercial artists globally, especially in the United States, where he holds multiple charting records.

He recently set a new record for the cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 after breaking the record previously held by The Beatles.

He also recently scored his 14th NO. 1 song as a soloist, thanks to his recent collaborative album with PartyNextDoor '$ome $exy 4 U.'

Drake's 14th NO. 1 Billboard 200 topping album saw him equal hip hop icon Jay Z and Pop music megastar Taylor Swift as joint second.

It also put Drake just five NO. 1 albums behind the record of 19 chart-topping albums set by The Beatles.

Among other landmark feats recorded by Drake in the United States are his 13 NO. 1 hits, which equaled Micheal Jackson's record as the male soloist with the most NO. 1 song on Billboard Hot 100.

Drake also holds the record for the artist with the most songs on Spotify, with over 1 billion streams. He boasts of an impressive 16 songs that have surpassed this milestone.

