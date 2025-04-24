Davido's '5ive' debuts at #1 on streaming platform in the UK

In another landmark feat, Davido's fifth album 'Five,' has debuted at the summit of UK Spotify album chart.

This feat follows its impressive immediate success that saw it become the second highest opening week for an album on Spotify Nigeria.

Davido recently released the music video for the single 'Offa Me'.

The song featuring R&B star Victoria Monet saw the Grammy winner bring her sensual vocals into Afrobeats territory to deliver smooth fusion that quickly became one of the standout tracks on the album.

Released on April 18, 2025, '5ive' features 17 tracks and multiple guest appearances from music stars worldwide.

The project features guest appearances from Afrobeats stars Omah Lay and Victony.

Other Nigerian artists on the album include OdumoduBlvck and Chike, whom he featured on the single 'Fund.'

The album also features international stars led by Jamaican star YG Marley, whom he featured on the song 'Awuke' released as the first single of the album.



Other Carribean stars on the album include Shensea and 450.

American R&B and his long-term collaborator Chris Brown also appears on the album. 3 time Grammy winner Victoria Monet and Latin pop star Becky G also feature on the album.

South African music star Musa Keys also appears on the album after featuring on the Davido's Grammy nominated single 'Unavaialble' off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

Davido also features French hitmakers Dadju & Tay C as the tracklist showcases his desire to cater to multiple markets in a reflection of his status as a global star.