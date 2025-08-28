Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Star get nominations for AFRIMA 2025

The All-African Music Awards have announced the nominees for the 2025 edition.

This year’s nominations followed a record-breaking 10,717 entries, the highest since the inception of AFRIMA 12 years ago.

A 13-member International Jury, after 10 days of adjudication, shortlisted 343 nominees across 40 categories, representing Africa’s five regions and the diaspora.

This year’s edition promises to be a fierce one with heavyweights like Davido, Burna Boy, El Grande Toto, Amr Diab, Fally Ipupa, Rema, and DJ Maphorisa now facing strong challenges from rising sensations such as Shallipopi, Himra, Molly, Ayra Starr, Juma Jux, and Mia Guissé.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Davido both secured five nominations each. Burna Boy’s album No Sign of Weakness and Davido’s 5ive were both nominated for Album of the Year, while their hit singles also earned them spots in Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.

South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa matched them with five nods, including Best African DJ and Album of the Year. Morocco’s rap star El Grande Toto also secured five nominations, with his album Salgoat and hit Diplomatico catching global attention.

Nigeria’s street-pop star Shallipopi secured four nods, including Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration 'Laho'.

Senegal’s Mia Guissé and Ghana’s Moliy joined the top bracket with five nominations each, proving that female acts are now commanding major influence on the continent’s music stage.

One of the best-selling artists in the whole of the Middle East, Egypt's Amr Diab scooped four nominations, just as Côte d'Ivoire’s Himra picked up three nominations, including Album of the Year. His album Big Aka 4 Aka Kai and hip-hop collaborations have made him one of the strongest newcomers in this year’s race.

Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz grabbed four nominations, continuing his dominance in East Africa. South Africa’s breakout star Tyla and Eswatini’s Uncle Waffles each earned four nominations, confirming the rising power of Amapiano and Afro-house sounds.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Didi B got three nominations, including Best Male Artiste in West Africa and Album of the Year, while Gabon's Eboloko was listed for Breakout Artiste of the Year among his three nods, just as Emma’a also received three nominations, including Best Female Artiste in Central Africa.

DR Congo’s heavyweights are not left out. Fally Ipupa bagged three nominations, including Artiste of the Year, while Ferre Gola earned three nods, among them Songwriter of the Year.

In North Africa, Morocco’s Jaylann received three nominations, while Tanzania’s Juma Jux also scored three, including Song of the Year for Ololufe mi.



South Africa produced two triple nominees: Mawhoo, recognised for her hit Bengicela, and rap star Nasty C, who got three nods for his track Soft.

Nigeria’s Rema also emerged with three nominations, including Artiste of the Year and Best Male in West Africa. Ayra Starr has two nominations, but she is contesting for the Artiste of the Year Award with big stars including Davido, Burna Boy, and El Grande Toto.

The diaspora also shone brightly on the list, with male nominees such as DJ Snake, Gazo, Niska, Tayc, Tiakola, Tif, Werenoi, WizTheMC, L’Algérino, and Odeal making the cut.



On the female side, the nominees include Aya Nakamura, Annatoria, Choisie Basolua, Darkoo, Deborah Lukalu, Faouzia, Ronisia, The Unveiled, Theodora, and Zaho.

In collaboration with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA 2025 is being organised alongside the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Official Host City, Lagos State.

