Davido joins the list of Nigerian stars to sell out the iconic Scotia Bank Arena

Multi-award-winning superstar Davido filled up the 19,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena in Canada in one of the stops of his ongoing 5 Alive Tour.

On July 26, 2025, the 5-time Grammy nominee headlined the iconic Arena, where he dazzled fans with a collection of his hit singles.

The ongoing tour comes off the back of the recent release of his fifth album '5ive', which spawned the hit single 'With You' featuring Omah Lay.

Davodo performed the hit song at the concert alongside Omah Lay, who joined Popcaan and Mayorkun as the guest stars.



Rapper OdumoduBlvck, award-winning Afrobeats star Victony, and rising singer Moravvey also performed at the concert as supporting acts for Davido's 5 Alive tour.

With his sold-out show at the Scotia Arena, Davido joins Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema as the Nigerian stars to have headlined the Canadian Arena.

Reacting to the show on his social media page, Davido restated his belief that his steps are ordained by a higher power while encouraging others to pursue their dream.

"God has already written every page of your life, but don’t get stuck on page !!! Dreams don’t work unless you do," he posted on X.