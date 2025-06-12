Davido facilitated my Sony Music deal – Mayorkun

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has credited Afrobeats superstar and his former label boss Davido for facilitating his deal with Sony Music Africa.

Without particularly offering details of the role Davido played in securing the deal, the ‘Certified Loner’ singer was quite generous with his praise for his former boss.

Speaking in an interview on 3Music TV, Mayorkun said “Aside from having my label, right now I’m also with Sony Africa. Shout out to Davido for that as well, he facilitated the deal.”

Mayorkun also revealed, during the interview, that his third studio album ‘Still The Mayor’ will be released on June 13.

While telling the story of his upcoming album, Mayorkun described the project as his “most challenging” yet, citing clearance issues and label protocols as reasons it had not dropped earlier.

He said, “My third album is titled ‘Still The Mayor’ and it is not about me ascertaining my place in the industry, it is just a sequel."

“I’m trying to follow the style of my previous albums, and I needed a title that would bring up questions.“

"The title is also very daring. This album has been the most challenging for me. Every time we get a date, something happens.“

"Music is not as it used to be. Now, some clearances need to be done, and my label likes to do things by the book."

"We are done now, though. We were just trying to avoid trouble.”