Mayorkun's new album will feature 8 artists, including Davido

Mayorkun and Davido are set to add to their collections of hit singles. The award-winning star has teased a new song titled 'Blessings on Blessings' which will feature a guest appearance from 5-time Grammy nominee Davido.

The song will be released on June 13 along with his 3rd album he calls 'Still The Mayor', a 12-track album with 8 guest appearances.

Ahead of the album, the award-winning star has released the song 'Reason 2 Japa' in April 2025.



In the song, Mayorkun examined Nigeria's socio-economic realities that have continued to force many people to flee the country in the Japa wave.

"Tell me the reason not to japa," he asks rhetorically on the song punctuated by Amapiano log drums as he questions the challenges of living in a country whose political elites continues to hack down the dreams of young Nigerians.

'Reason 2 Japa' is reflective of the times as it tells a story of the mass migration of professional and working-class Nigerians who have left the country in search of greener pastures .

His upcoming album comes off the back of his 2023 EP 'Love For Free', which had the charting songs 'For Daddy' and 'Low Key'.

For nearly a decade, Mayorkun has made a name for himself as prolific hitmaker whose witty writing and captivating melodies have won him the hearts of listeners.

Mayorkun's sophomore album 'Back In Office' had the hit song 'Holy Father' featuring Victony.



His debut album 'Mayor of Lagos' announced him as a hitmaker with the singles 'Bobo' featuring Davido, 'Che Che,' and 'Mama'.