Daddy Showkey calls Pasuma his only friend, hails him for always supporting him

At a recent event, Nigerian music legend Daddy Showkey praised Fuji music icon Alhaji Alabi Pasuma for being a good friend.

In the moving speech made mid-way into his performance, Daddy Showkey shared that while he doesn't have many friends among musicians, Pasuma is one person he can count on.

He narrated that during his trying times, when he wasn't seen in public for some years, he was facing some health challenges, and Pasuma was among the few people who stuck by his side.

"You see, this man, he was with me in bad times and good times. For many years, many people didn't see me sing, and they didn't know what I was going through. I had an accident in 2007, and for three years, I was in the hospital. Pasuma took care of my family. I can never forget him in my life," Daddy Showkey shared.

The legendary singer's revelation adds a fresh perspective to the economic challenges faced by veteran entertainers who, after years of fame, now struggle to make ends meet.

Fans will be relieved to know that Daddy Showkey, whose blend of Reggae and Highlife popularised the Galala music, is now in good condition.

While his time in the limelight was over two decades ago, the Ajegunle-born musician has enjoyed an enduring legacy thanks to his collection of hit songs that includes the classic record 'Somebody Call My Name,' 'Diana' and 'Fire Fire'.