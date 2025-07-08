Chris Brown's 'Sensational' earns Davido & Lojay RIAA platinum certification

Chris Brown's 'Sensational' featuring Davido and Lojay has now sold one million units in the United States.

The song, released in 2023, is one of the lead singles for Chris Brown's '11:11' album enjoyed commercial success.

The song earned an award for Best Duo, Group, or Collaboration Contemporary and Best Music Video at the 2024 NAACP Awards.



It also earned a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammys.

Its commercial success in the US is captured by its entry on the Billboard Hot 100, which earned Davido and Lojay their first entry on the chart.

Earlier in the year, both Lojay and Davido joined Chris Brown on stage to perform the song at his sold-out concert at the FNB stadium.

The song is a notable one in the list of collaborations between Chris Brown and Davido, who have formed a formidable duo over the years.