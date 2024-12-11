Pulse logo
Chike raves about his collaboration with Davido, calls him a king

11 December 2024 at 13:29
Chike expresses delight after being featured by Davido on his new single 'Funds'.
Chike shares his joy on being featured by Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Davido recently released his new single 'Funds' featuring award-winning singer Chike and chart-topping rapper OdumoduBlvck.

Chike has taken to his social media to express his delight in being featured on a song by four-time Grammy nominee Davido.

"I never thought I would be featured on a Davido song," Chike says in a post on X.

The collaboration marks the first time Chike will appear on a song alongside Davido and OdumoduBlvck. Their first collaboration has delivered a hit single which expectedly reached the summit of digital streaming charts on its way to becoming the song with the second-highest opening day Spotify streams.

On 'Funds', Davido fuses Afrobeats and Highlife elements to craft a song where he promises a love that comes with a good time.

Combining the English and Pidgin, Davido sings about a damsel that has held him spellbound and for who he will spare no expense in offering the finest things of life.

A man of means, Davido boasts of his funds on a song that samples South African music legend Brenda Fasssie's classic record 'Vulindlela'.

Davido has released a music video for the record that is set to extend his annual customary release of hit records.

The video shot by ace cinematographer Dammy Twitch offers a colourful cinematic experience with beautiful women to whom Davido, OdumoduBlvck, and Chike promise a good time. The video also features a guest appearance from award-winning actor Gabriel Afolayan.

