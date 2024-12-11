Chike raves about his collaboration with Davido, calls him a king

Chike shares his joy on being featured by Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Davido recently released his new single 'Funds' featuring award-winning singer Chike and chart-topping rapper OdumoduBlvck.

Chike has taken to his social media to express his delight in being featured on a song by four-time Grammy nominee Davido.

"I never thought I would be featured on a Davido song," Chike says in a post on X.



The collaboration marks the first time Chike will appear on a song alongside Davido and OdumoduBlvck. Their first collaboration has delivered a hit single which expectedly reached the summit of digital streaming charts on its way to becoming the song with the second-highest opening day Spotify streams.

On 'Funds', Davido fuses Afrobeats and Highlife elements to craft a song where he promises a love that comes with a good time.



Combining the English and Pidgin, Davido sings about a damsel that has held him spellbound and for who he will spare no expense in offering the finest things of life.



A man of means, Davido boasts of his funds on a song that samples South African music legend Brenda Fasssie's classic record 'Vulindlela'.