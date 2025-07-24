Celebrating 15 years of Flavour's iconic album 'Uplifted'

Fifteen years ago, Flavour N'abania released his second album, 'Uplifted'.

This project was an emphatic showcase of his talent. With powerful vocals, masterful highlife production, and a deep connection to his cultural roots, 'Uplifted' solidified Flavour’s reputation as a gifted artist.

At the time of its release, 'Uplifted' smashed through borders and cultural divides, all thanks to Flavour's deep commitment to celebrating his Nigerian roots, especially his Igbo heritage.

This powerful connection to his culture has made him a major force, not just in Nigeria, particularly in the East, but also among the Igbo community dotted around the world.

The sheer success of Flavour's cultural expression is highlighted by Spotify data from 'Uplifted' and his other tracks. Even though his songs are deeply rooted in his culture and often sung in Igbo, they're getting massive plays all over the globe.

'Uplifted' itself has stayed a big deal on streaming platforms, with its standout tracks racking up some serious numbers. Among the most-streamed hits from the Uplifted album are 'Ashawo Remix', 'Adamma', and 'Oyi (I dey Catch Cold)'.

These tracks, along with other timeless fan favourites like 'Time To Party', 'Nwa Baby', '(Ashawo Remix)', and 'Game Changer (Dike)', have all contributed significantly to Flavour's overall streaming success, proving their lasting appeal.

Reflecting on the album's anniversary during an exclusive chat with Spotify, Flavour revealed that for him, 'Adamma' truly captured the essence of Flavour from the Uplifted album era.

The road to international success

'Uplifted' will mark the beginning of Flavour's international success, which has continued to grow over the last 15 years.

According to Spotify, his songs have appeared in over 2 million user-made playlists, which demonstrates just how much people are connecting with and sharing his music.

In the last three years, from 2022 to 2024, Flavour's music has seen a growth in streams, a total stream increase of 134% globally, and a 573% increase across Sub-Saharan Africa.

While 51% of his total audience is in Nigeria, his influence stretches far and wide with the USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, and France all among his top listening countries. That's a truly global footprint, reaching across Africa, Europe, and America.