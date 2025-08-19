Burna Boy's record-breaking Billboard run underscores his international success

In another landmark feat, Burna Boy has extended his run as the African star with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

The hitmaker was among the three Nigerians who appeared on Gunna's latest album, 'The Last Wun', where he shone on the track 'wgft'.

The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 with a NO. 94, which extends his run on the chart to 5 consecutive years, an unprecedented feat for an African artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy's latest Billboard Hot 100 entry is also his 7th, which is an African record that places him two songs above compatriots Wizkid and Tems, who are tied at 5 entries.

In the case of Burna Boy, numbers don't lie

While chart entries and streaming numbers offer an insight into the success of an artist, sometimes, they fail to tell the complete story, especially when artists with fancy data metrics struggle to sell their concert tickets.

For Burna Boy, his chart and streaming success is matched by his constantly growing sold-out shows, which have seen him record many firsts for Nigerian and African music.

Burna Boy's record, extending 7 Billboard entries, has translated into sold-out shows in America, including a July 2023 headline performance at the Citi Field stadium in New York, which made him the first African to headline a US Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy also holds the record for the highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the United States at his Capital One Arena concert in Washington on March 7, 2024, surpassing his record at TD Garden in Boston.