Burna Boy's new album 'No Signs of Weakness' is out

Grammy award-winning global icon Burna Boy has released his highly anticipated eighth studio album 'No Sign of Weakness'.

The project, released on July 11, 2025, is his eighth album, marking another notable moment in his illustrious career.

In the album, Burna Boy addresses all forms of weakness, whether personal or perceived, while announcing his intentions to continue blazing the trail.

The album packs 16 tracks with guest appearances from global stars Stromae, Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, and Shaboozey.

Ahead of the album, he has released several singles, with the last being 'Change Your Mind' featuring Shaboozey.

He has previously released the reggae love joint 'Sweet Love' and the uptempo joint 'Tatata' featuring Travis Scott.

Burna Boy also released the songs 'Update' and 'Bundle By Bundle' in preparation for the album.

2025 has been a busy year for the hitmaker who became the first-ever cover star of Billboard France. The feat coincided with his historic, sold-out show at the Stade de France, making him the first African artist to headline the iconic venue.

The multi-award-winning global star followed up on his Stade De France concert with another historic concert in Manchester, where he sold out the Co-op Arena, which is the biggest indoor Arena in England.