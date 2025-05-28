Burna Boy to headline The Townline Fest alongside Travis Scott

Burna Boy is billed to headline the Townline Festival in Brazil in the company of other international music stars.

The Grammy winner will be thrilling fans with a collection of his hit songs in a festival that includes American rapper Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Brazilian rapper Filipe Ret.

The performance is another major one for Burna Boy, who is one of the leading figures in global pop music.

So far in 2025, Burna Boy has headlined several notable venues, including the Stade de France, making him the first African artist to headline the iconic venue.

He also became the first African artist to fill up the Co-op Arena, which is the biggest indoor Arena in England.

The Grammy award-winning global icon is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated eighth studio album 'No Sign of Weakness'.

Ahead of the album, Burna Boy recently released a new single titled 'Tatata' featuring Amercian hip hop star Travis Scott.



The song is a fusion of Brazilian upbeat funk music, which Burna Boy fused with Nigerian pidgin English and a pop rap flow.

In the song, the hitmaker referenced controversial Equatorial Guinea public servant Baltasar Engonga, who made global news over his huge stash of sex tapes with multiple women.

Fans will be expecting the duo to perform the song at The Townline Fest in Brazil, where they are co-headliners.

'Tatata' comes after Burna Boy released the reggae record 'Sweet Love', which continues to build momentum for his upcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'.