Bright Chimezie's 'Because of English' gets new version following commercial resurgence

Following the commercial resurgence of his 40-year-old single 'Because of English,' Nigerian Highlife legend Bright Chimezie has released the acoustic version of his hit single.

With his unmistakable Zigima sound, Bright Chimezie has spent decades crafting music that entertains, educates, and endures.



In this stripped-back version of Because of English, he revisits one of his most resonant narratives: the painful, often overlooked shame tied to colonial-era language policing.

Originally a witty yet biting social commentary, the acoustic update swaps highlife’s familiar bounce for raw, resonant strings, heightening the emotional gravity behind the lyrics. It's a protest in melody, a cultural reckoning that honours mother tongues and challenges us to rethink identity and expression.

“Because of English, my teacher punished me,” Chimezie sings a lyric that now lands as both a memory and a wake-up call.

Whether heard by new listeners or longtime fans, 'Because of English (Acoustic)' is a musical monologue and mirror, a reminder that our languages are not just tools but treasures.

After 40 years, the song has enjoyed a commercial resurgence after being sampled by a multi-award-winning megastar, Davido, on his smash hit single 'With You' featuring Omah Lay.

The song was released as part of the songs on Davido's fifth album '5ive', which has enjoyed commercial success.



The single marks another addition to the growing trend of sampling and reimagination of classic Nigerian songs by Afrobeats stars.