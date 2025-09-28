Banké Naya’s Debut EP Is A Testament To Becoming

Whatever you want to become, whatever dream you wish to chase, and whatever purpose you seek, it all starts with a first bold move. It requires taking the first step irrespective of uncertainties, doubts, and fears, because to become is to dare.

On her debut self-titled EP, Banké Naya declares her intention to pursue her purpose with unwavering determination.

When I first listened to this EP, what I found striking was its symbolism. The project is symbolic of the singer's ambition and goals as they embark on a journey of rebirth, transitioning from being known as Banké to becoming Banké Naya.

Each song carried a piece of the artist delicately lodged in the cathartic melodies and the emotive writing of a young woman finding her place amidst life's complexities. In the opener, she delivers a statement of purpose in a ballad that shows her desire to soar just as vocals hit impressive lengths.

ADVERTISEMENT

She sings her way into the hearts of listeners on ‘Fighter’, where she deploys folk melodies and Afropop production to declare her determination to fight and win with pidgin English writing that embraces her Nigerian heritage. The emotive writing effectively communicated the pain and struggle that inspired the song as she brilliantly brought listeners into her world.

Her faith shows on ‘Calvary’ where the minimal production and the soft probing African percussions allow her vocals to shine. She turns to faith for the strength to navigate life’s trials as she finds strength in gratitude.

Banké Naya isn’t just sweet vocals over hush productions. She can craft groovy melodies too, as she shows on ‘Thirty’, where she steps into the floodlights of Afropop. On this song, she cheerfully declares that after three decades, she’s still running and searching for purpose with delightful melodies that convey her excitement in the cause.

The bouncy ‘Pressure’ is a testament to her ability to deliver lyrics that capture the desire for the good life and the resilience that’s relatable to the average Afrobeats fan. This song shows that the Nigerian spirit to thrive, come what may, endures across borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Naya’ experience comes to an end with the ballad ‘Woman’, which offers clarity of purpose with the same warm vocals that tie the album together.

Across 6 tracks, Banké Naya communicates clearly and impressively. She sings well and writes even better to deliver songs that offer a warm embrace to everyone, hoping for answers in understanding what they want from life.

Yet there’s still room for growth. For most parts, she maintains a similar melodic structure and minimalist production that doesn’t force her to embrace the adventure her talent deserves. After listening to this EP, one thing is clear: Banké Naya is becoming, and she’s sure to approach her music with the same courage and enthusiasm with which she faces life.