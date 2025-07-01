Ayra Starr will headline the Montreal International Jazz Festival in Canada

Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr will be headlining the annual Montreal International Jazz Festival in Canada on July 1.

Her headline performance comes days after she thrilled fans at the St Kitts music festival in what is another show of her status as a global popstar.

This marks another notable feat for the singer who has become one of the biggest exporters of African music.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for Ayra Starr, who recently won the Best International Act at the 2025 BET Awards . Thus made she only the second African female artist to win the award after Tems' historic 2022 win.

Earlier in the year, she made history by winning 2 MOBO Awards, which further emphasised her status as one of Africa's biggest global exports.



Ayra Starr also added to her Headies collection at the 17th Headies, where she won the prize for Best R&B single for her song 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon.

In another major career milestone, Ayra Starr has reached a total of 1 billion views on YouTube.

This impressive record sees her become the first Nigerian female artist to reach this milestone.

She joins Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Davido, Ckay, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, Tekno, P-Square, Flavour, and Fireboy as the Nigerian artists to have surpassed a billion total views on YouTube.