Ayra Starr denies claims that her Roc Nation contract stops her from having a boyfriend

Recently, a video clip of a content creator reading out what she claimed to be conditions attached to her Roc Nation contract.

According to the viral content, Ayra Starr's Roc Nation contract forbids are from starting a family and having a boyfriend.



It also claimed that she's not allowed to engage in any collaboration except with the label's express permission, and her fashion choice and online posts must align with whatever vision the label has for her.

Reacting to the claims, which on the surface appear to be conjectures, Ayra Starr comically asked if the fans are sure that she's aware of these terms.

Her reaction clarifies the claims which has led to concerns by fans who wondered if her autonomy and freedom were being hampered by Roc Nation.

While details of her contract are especially private, much hasn't changed in Ayra Starr's personality and appearance since she joined the management company owned by hip hop icon Jay Z.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the superstar singer, who started the year with a historic MOBO win for Best African Act. She also recently joined Tems as the female artist to have won the BET prize for Best International Act.

She recently released a new single, 'Hot Body', which comes off the back of 'Gimme Dat', her collaboration with Wizkid.