Ayo Maff says featuring Fireboy changed his life

In an interview on Trending, fast-rising star Ayo Maff describes his collaboration with Fireboy has a decisive one in his career.

According to him, he wouldn't be where he is today without Fireboy, whose verse on 'Dealer' remix rocketed him to success.

"Without Fireboy, there will be no Ayo Maff because he gave me that thing I want. So thank God and thank you to Fireboy," the Street pop star said on the collaboration that enjoyed massive commercial success and was declared the biggest song on Spotify Nigeria in 2024.

Since releasing 'Dealer', Ayo Maff has gone on to enjoy mainstream success that positions him as one of the new voices defining Nigerian street music.

His style of music is shaped by the reality of the street, with subjects like police brutality, poverty, and hustling in a harsh environment.

According to Ayo Maff, he didn't expect Fireboy to hop on the verse, and the whole thing came as a surprise.



The song would bring him success and earn me a nomination for the Headies Next Rated prize.

Ayo Maff also performed at the O2 Arena, where he opened for Afrobeats Grammy-nominated superstar Asake.

According to him, the experience of performing at the O2 Arena was a moment he had imagined before it happened.

The singer who was shortlisted by Spotify as one of the stars to look out for in 2025 is gearing up for the release of his debut LP, which he calls 'The Prince of The Street'.