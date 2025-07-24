Asake, Poco Lee, and other celebrities Portable has recorded diss tracks for

Street hop sensation Portable is in the news again, and this time, it's for his ongoing feud with activist Very Dark Man (VDM).

The feud that started over their disagreement on the assessment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration quickly turned personal.

Surprisingly, Very Dark Man was the first person to take their feud into the studio, where he recorded a diss track on which he sampled audio from Portable's infamous Keke Napep theft accusation.

Not to be undone, Portable swiftly recorded a reply in what is his latest feud in a career that has seen him engage in back-and-forth with several celebrities and even one-sided fights to drive home his point.

4 Celebrities Portable has recorded diss tracks for

Portable is always eager to take his beef into the studio. His disputes are documented in these diss songs where he took shots at his detractors, both real and imagined.

Bobrisky [X, formerly Twitter]

Bobrisky

In 2024, Nigerian socialite Bobrisky had a highly publicised beef with Portable, which started after she won the best-dressed female at an event.



Portable was among the most vocal critics of the decision to award Bobrisky, who is regarded as a cross-dressing man rather than a woman.



He recorded the song 'Brotherhood' as his reply to Bobrisky's online assault against him.

Poco Lee and Portable

Poco Lee

Portable's mainstream success came after Poco Lee got Nigerian legendary hitmaker Olamide and producer P Priime to recreate Portable's 'Zazzuh Zeh'.



It didn't take long for the duo to fall apart over the dollars Portable was sprayed by Wizkid at a concert.



Portable went on an online rampage, calling out Poco Lee for stealing his song and the money he got from Wizkid. This is a message he has restated in many songs with the message "who go help you no go stress you."

Asake

In his one-sided beef, Portable for some reason believed he was entitled to the same level of success as Asake.



Earlier in 2025, when Asake unveiled his new face tattoo, Portable quickly claimed that the Grammy-nominated star copied his style.



He further went on to record a diss song mocking Asake for his inability to speak English fluently.

Apostle Johnson Suleiman

There's no limit to Portable feuds. He battles musicians, Socialites, and even clerics are not safe from his reach.



After Apostle Johnson Suleman survived a deadly attack on his convoy that claimed the lives of some of his security details, the cleric claimed divine intervention for escaping unscathed while refusing to mention the bulletproof car that kept him safe.