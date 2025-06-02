Kizz Daniel reveals that he lost over 600 songs to a damaged hard drive

600 songs are enough material to make 60 albums, and this is the volume of songs that Kizz Daniel lost.

The hitmaker made this revelation in a post on his X account where he shared that he lost 600 songs after his work station collapsed.

In another post, he shared that he's attempting to retrieve the songs but still chose to put out music for his fans to enjoy.

The award-winning star recently released his highly-anticipated new project 'Unkle K (Lemon Chase)' which holds the delightful music that has won him the hearts of listeners of all ages.

The 7-track project features guest appearances from Fola, Bella Shmurda, OdumoduBlvck, and Runtown.

The album exemplifies the relatable approach Kizz Daniel prioritises when making music.



In a recent social media post, he shared that the most essential ingredient is in his song-making process.

According to the hitmaker, relatability is his major preoccupation, irrespective of the genre or producer.

Kizz Daniel's stance is one easily reconcilable with his music, whose lyricism and melodies attract listeners of all ages.

Through a combination of a conversational style music that embraces social commentary, simple use of language, and a captivating and memorable melodic framework, Kizz Daniel's music has a high utility that has earned him hitmaker status.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2014 with his smash hit single 'Woju', Kizz Daniel has become one of Nigeria's most celebrated hitmakers.

Among some of his recent relatable hit records is 'Twe Twe' featuring, which earlier in the year was declared by TurnTable Chart as the NO. 1 song of 2024 in a feat that captures its popularity and success.