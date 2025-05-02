Afropop maestro Dice Ailes returns with 'Towa', the ultimate loverboy anthem

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and genre-fluid innovator Dice Ailes makes a vibrant return with 'Towa', a log drum-laced love declaration that merges street bounce with romantic bravado.

'Towa' is Dice Ailes at his most confident and charismatic, a lover boy with receipts.



On a beat powered by pulsating log drums and breezy Afropop melodies, Dice paints a picture of loyalty that laughs in the face of hardship.

It's cheeky, addictive, and honest, the kind of record that plays just as well in a beach club as it does in a danfo.



At its core, 'Towa' isn’t about fairy-tale fantasies; it’s about a partner so solid, even broken days come with laughter, warmth, and unwavering devotion.

It’s about love without conditions. Love that stays. Love that chooses you, always. Produced with a kinetic groove that nods to the Amapiano wave but anchored in Nigerian rhythmic sensibilities, 'Towa' is a smooth evolution for Dice Ailes balancing lyrical with sonic experimentation.

He’s not here to beg for love; he’s here to prove he’s worth it, no matter the bank balance.

With a decade in the Nigerian music industry, Dice Ailes is an important voice in Afrobeats, as he has contributed to shaping the new school sound.

Known for his catchy hooks and collaborations with industry heavyweights like award-winning rapper Falz and history-making Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage, Dice Ailes has solidified a versatile star in Nigerian music.