Afrobeats is represented as Adekunle Gold attends the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony

On September 22, 2025, stakeholders from the footballing world gathered at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, for the 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Among the dignitaries present at the event is Nigerian music star Adekule Gold, who posed for pictures on the red carpet.



Dressed elegantly in a black tuxedo, the Afrobeats star will be enjoying one of the biggest nights in global football as the game’s superstars compete for the top prize.



The 2025 Ballon d'Or award is expected to be a keenly contested one between Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

On the red carpet, Adekunle Gold was recorded exchanging pleasantries with Ballon d'Or nominee Van Dijk, who is the captain of Liverpool FC and the Dutch national team.

Adekunle Gold's appearance at the event marks another presence for Afrobeats, which reached an all-time high in 2023 when Rema became the first African artist to perform at the ceremony.

Ahead of his appearance at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Adekunle Gold performed at the international lifestyle and motorsport event Gumball 3000 in Bucharest, Romania, with over 200,000 people in attendance.

