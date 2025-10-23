6 Great Collaborative Projects You Might Have Missed This Year

Among some of the strongest projects of 2025 are those that saw two stars combine their talents to deliver work that offers the best of two worlds. From music producers assisting artists to explore new, daring sounds, to stars who are turning their individual distinction into a compelling unit, these projects are a testament to the beauty that can be created when the right talents unite.

Amidst the rush of releases that have shaped the second half of 2025, we have compiled a list of six exciting joint projects that may have gone below your radar. These projects span various genres and highlight the musical diversity of Nigerian pop music.

Fireboy DML, Pheelz – Peace by Piece

Amidst Afrobeats' hustle and bustle, Pheelz and Fireboy DML combine for an EP that caters to their creativity rather than the charts. They simply want to make good music and have some fun while doing it. Combining their unique styles, they deliver records that offer a rich fusion, modern yet reflective of their Nigerian identities and global influences.

Kel-P, Wande Coal – Best Of Both Worlds

‘Best Of Both Worlds’, as the name implies, sees two heavyweights from the world of production and Afrobeats come together to create a masterpiece.



Kel-P’s masterful production does justice to Wande Coal’s superlative vocals and melodies. The project fuses soft Afro R&B, Afro Pop, Afro-house, and Afrobeats.

TML Vibez, DJ 4Kerty — Pawon Boy, Vol 1

Street pop star Tml Vibez and DJ 4Kerty combine for an electrifying project that embraces the dynamic sounds defining street music.



The 11-track project showcases Tml Vibez’s versatility as he borrows from Fuji and multiple street sounds to deliver party starters that underscore the impact of street music on the mainstream.

Tml Vibez, Lasmid — Sweet Songs 4 You

This project is a cultural communion between Nigeria and Ghana. Nigeria’s Tml Vibez and Ghana’s Lasmid come together to create a sonic delight that makes a strong case for why more artists should combine their talents for collaborative projects.



‘Sweet Songs 4 You’ is a compilation of thoroughly enjoyable songs that uphold the uniqueness of each star and the industries they represent. From tingling R&B records, engaging Afropop songs, and party-starting anthems, the album offers a balance of genres, talent, and sweet songs to delight every listener.

Semzi, Easyscope – Easy On Dem

Artists like Easyscope show what a contemporary take on Fuji music should sound like. His joint EP with ace producer Semzi is both a showcase of ability and ambition as he draws from the musical influences of Fuji music, fitting them into the Afropop territory for a captivating sound.

PaBrymo, Monaky – Divergent