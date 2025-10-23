Why Nigeria Needs More Platforms Like Spotify Greasy Tunes Café

Right at the heart of Afrobeats' creative and spiritual capital, global streaming platform Spotify united consumers through a festival of music and a celebration of culture that embraced diverse genres and demographics.

Between October 1 and 19, 2025, the Fired & Iced restaurant in Lekki, Lagos State, played host to Spotify’s Greasy Tunes Café.



Throughout the duration of the event, the establishment wore a new look, with Spotify’s bright green colours lighting up the space where many turned up to have fun and connect with Nigerian pop culture.

In an ecosystem where live performances are few and far between, Spotify Greasy Tunes Café delivered an intimate platform where fans enjoyed curated live music experiences from some of Nigeria’s finest stars across different genres. From Adekunle Gold bringing Yinka Ayefele on stage, to Odumodublvck’s show-stopping performance, Wizard Chan’s South-South flavour, and Seun Kuti’s Afrobeat mastery, each week featured exciting performances that bridged the gap between creators and consumers.

But it went beyond music; Spotify Greasy Tunes was a cultural celebration that highlighted the food, fashion, and lifestyle fueling Afrobeats. In four years of consistently supporting the advancement of Nigerian music and creatives, Spotify’s latest effort might be its most impactful yet.

Spotlighting the Diversity of Nigerian Music

Spotify Greasy Tunes Café was a vibrant platform that showcased the rich diversity of Nigerian music. Throughout its three-week run, the stage offered unforgettable music experiences that transcended genre lines.

Adekunle Gold delighted fans with his contemporary Fuji sound, fast-rising star Fola brought his streak of hits to the Greasy Tunes stage, while superstar rapper Odumodublvck turned the venue into a mosh pit with his electrifying set.

Wizard Chan showcased the South-South cultural delight, The Cavemen thrilled fans with their tingling Highlife melodies, and Grammy-nominated star Seun Kuti brought Afrobeat musicality to a mainstream audience.

The gospel scene was also represented as stars like Gaise Baba, Anendlessocean, and Angeloh shared the good news through uplifting live performances.



Spotify also gave emerging artists the Greasy Tunes Stage, as several future stars got the chance to perform to listeners and be part of the festivities. From raves to Afrobeats party starters, Spotify Greasy Tunes Café united Nigerian music lovers on a dancefloor that embraced diversity.

Bringing Music, Fashion, and Lifestyle Under One Roof

Afrobeats is more than a sound; it is a cultural force shaped by fashion, lifestyle, and community. Spotify Greasy Tunes Café merged music with culture in a truly experiential way. At Fired & Iced, the menu was carefully curated to reflect the dynamism, vibrancy, and energy of Afrobeats.

Music met fashion on October 2 when urban fashion brand Severenature held a runway showcase of its new collection, featuring models that included musicians Kold AF and WurlD. Urban fashion brand Pith Africa designed a limited merch collection for AfrobeatRebellion and Spotify, drawing inspiration from Fela Kuti’s famous quote: “Music is the weapon.”

Education and Empowerment

Beyond entertainment, Spotify Greasy Tunes Café created a platform for learning and empowerment through workshops, panel discussions, and cultural screenings. On Saturday, October 18, Afrobeats Rebellion hosted a documentary screening on Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Another screening explored the Eastern Nigerian Afro-Funk revolution of the 1970s and ’80s, curated by music historian Nze Ed Keazor.

Dedicated days celebrated women in Nigerian music, featuring workshops facilitated by Spotify’s women-led teams.



Nissi Ogulu and veteran rapper/music executive Sasha P led conversations on Reclaiming Creative Spaces. Joyce Olong hosted a sound engineering class, while Falana and Lady Donli taught sessions on Building Your Tech Rider and Performance Confidence. Popular Nigerian pop culture podcast Loose Talk held a live session on the impact of Hip-Hop on Afrobeats, while The Afropolitan Podcast hosted musician Ade Bantu.

