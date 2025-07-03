5 takeaways from the tracklist of Burna Boy's upcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Grammy winner Burna Boy has released the tracklist for his upcoming eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness', which is set for release in July 2025.



The album packs 16 tracks with notable guest collaborations from notable music stars.

'NSOW' is Burna Boy's 6th album in 8 years, in what has been an unprecedented run that has rocketed him to global stardom. Even as his stocks continue to rise in a highly competitive pop space, the Grammy winner is undaunted about concerns of creative fatigue.

The tracklist holds some expected records while unveiling new ones that convey his readiness to keep forging ahead. Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Burna Boy's 'NSOW'.

1. Burna Boy's global stardom hits a new level

Burna Boy has attained global stardom, and he intends to remain at the lofty heights of Africa's leading music star.

The star-studded collaborations further capture his mindset and the access he enjoys.



He partners with American hip hop superstar Travis Scott on the already released 'Tatata', record-breaking Country music American-Nigerian star Shaboozey , British Rock icon Mick Jagger, and French megastar Stromae in what is his most expensive lineup yet.

The song 'Empty Chairs', which he earlier teased, is anthemic of his many record-breaking concerts , which further capture his global stardom.

2. Burna Boy is turning viral moments into hits 'Last Last' was a song borne from his experiences of romantic heartache , which he documented using the trending phrase "everybody go chop breakfast". After finding himself at the centre of a "Lamborghini for sex scandal" , Burna Boy is turning virality into a hit with 'Dem Say', whose teaser has already gained traction.

3. Burna Boy is in an Introspective Mood The tracklist has two pictures of Burna Boy, who faces himself with one playing the therapist. The "16 sessions" also indicated that each track was the result of therapy sessions or introspective moments. 'NSOW' might carry some tracks where he gets up close and personal.

4. Burna Boy's short run of Nigerian features comes to an end Barring any surprises in the album, there's no Nigerian guest appearance on the album. This brings an end to his two-album run of featuring Nigerian stars. On 'Love, Damini,' he featured Victony on 'Different Sizes' and Seyi Vibez on 'Giza' off his seventh album 'I Told Them' . However, 'NSOW', there's no space for a Nigerian representation.

5. Another Grammy nomination in the bag?