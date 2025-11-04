If You Haven’t Heard of Jeriq and Aguero Banks, You’re Late

For years, Afrobeats has dominated Nigeria’s soundscape. But while the spotlight has stayed on Lagos and its glossy pop acts, a different storm has been building in the East.

From Enugu to Onitsha, a new breed of rappers is rewriting the rules. They are a fierce blend of street hustle, Igbo pride, and global Trap energy. They call it "Iyoo Trap.” It’s a mix of Igbo rap and hardcore Drill. This isn’t music for soft ears, it’s a soundtrack for the grind. It’s real, unapologetic, and now impossible to ignore.

The entire country got a clear picture of this shift during Davido’s sold-out concert at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu. While OBO was the headline act, the event’s true energy was generated by the local supporting rappers. These artists received thunderous cheers and ecstatic reactions from fans in attendance. It confirmed their grassroots popularity: raw, loud, and proudly local.

These Eastern stars are a collective, a brotherhood fuelled by shared ambition, relentless work ethic, and sonic grit. They are proof that when the streets find their voice, the whole country listens. And the rest of Nigeria is finally catching up. If you've never listened to any artiste in or out of the East, these are five names that you should have on your radar.

Jeriq

When you talk Eastern Hip-Hop, you start with Jeriq (Jeremiah Chukwuebuka Ani). He is arguably the most commercially successful and visible face of this new Eastern movement.

A pioneer of “Iyoo Trap”, the Enugu-born rapper didn’t just join the wave, he built it. His breakout projects, packed with anthems like “Active” and “Akpofegom,” turned street stories into soundtracks for survival.

His 2022 debut album, Billion Dollar Dream, didn’t just slap. It certified Jeriq’s position in the scene. The project earned two Headies 2023 nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Single, proving the East had arrived. Then came the moment of full validation: rap icon Phyno jumping on the smash “My Bro.”

That feature wasn’t just a collaboration. This was a symbolic passing of the torch. From there, Jeriq’s rise went global. His feature on Zlatan’s “Oganigwe” cracked the Billboard Afrobeat Chart at Number 47, while “Nyem Ego” with Blaqbonez landed in Rolling Stone’s 40 Best Afropop Songs of 2023. With tens of millions of digital streams, Jeriq is not just repping the streets, he’s exporting them.

Aguero Banks

If Jeriq is the architect, Aguero Banks (Chukwu Francis Chukwubuikem) is the megaphone. His gravel-thick voice and unfiltered storytelling have made him easily one of the most recognizable music stars in the East.

He’s notorious for his rich use of metaphors and layered lyricism. Songs like “Akwa Ego” and “Preach” are not just tracks; they are loud testimonies deeply rooted in the street dream.

Hailing from Enugu, his chemistry with the legendary Phyno on “Still Sober” and “Hero” sealed his credibility. His frequent link-ups with peers like Hugo P on “My Street” prove this isn’t a one-man race; it’s a movement built on unity. Every drop from Aguero Banks climbs Audiomack Nigeria’s Top 50 within hours, underscoring his authentic grassroots popularity.

Hugo P

Edwin Prince Uroko, also known as 'Hugo P' is the calm storm inside the chaos. The Ebonyi State native is razor-sharp with the pen. While others shout their hustle, he narrates it. His songs “4:30” and “Nwoke” (featuring Evado) reveal a mind that balances grit with grace.

Then there’s “Roll One,” a solo banger that proves he can carry the entire weight of the East on his own bars. Hugo P is also a great storyteller. His lyrics have depth and his tone has authority. Tracks like “My Street” with Aguero Banks and “Anyi Ama Nkwusi” highlight his quiet but consistent shine in the collective.

Evado

Evado Lee (Emmanuel Njoku), is sort of the dark horse of Eastern rap culture. He doesn’t need to shout because his verses do the damage. His songs cut through with eerie emotion; more like the darker, moodier edge of Iyoo Trap.

“Only Me” and “For the Bag” thump with determination, while “Havens Gate” shows the raw soul behind the grind of the Enugu State native. However, Evado’s collaborations are gold. His chemistry with Hugo P on “Nwoke” and “Anyi Ama Nkwusi” turned both records into underground hits.

Highstarlavista

Every wave needs its flair, and that’s Omulu Chidozie Nelson also known as 'Highstarlavista'. His style is super chill, magnetic, and effortlessly relatable. The Enugu-native takes the trap template and flips it with Igbo slang, swagger, and trap bounce.

He often employs theatrical-driven flows to inject raw authenticity into his verses. Such can be seen in songs like “Homecoming” as well as his breakout hit “Obodobo” (with Aguero Banks). Those songs are catchy and crafted for replay.

The Honourable Mentions