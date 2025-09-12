10 songs you should listen to this week featuring Skales, Qing Madi, Rybeena

It's another busy Friday in Nigerian music with several stars releasing new materials as they prepare for a strong end to the year.



Afrobeats star Skales is enjoying a mainstream moment with the release of his new album 'Martina's Son'.



The album comes off the back of the resurgence of his 10-year-old single 'Shake Body', which went viral after the Barcelona FC superstar, Yamal Lamine, danced to it.

The album packs 16 tracks with guest appearances from Fave, Nasboi, Congolese music star Innoss'B, Uganda star Joshua Baraka, and Tungba music legend Yinka Ayefele.

Here are 10 songs you should listen to this week.

Skales - Body on Me featuring Joshua Baraka

Skales connects with one of Africa's hottest talents, Joshua Baraka, to deliver an Afropolitan jam.

Qing Madi - Scumbag

Fast-rising star Qing Madi won the best songwriter prize at the 17th Headies Awards, and her new single 'Scumbag' is a testament to why she won the award.



Rybeena - Adunni featuring Joeboy

Rybeena is one of the most exciting voices in Nigerian street music thanks to his blend of genres steeped in Yoruba identity. For his latest single, he collaborates with Afrobeats star Joeboy to craft a delightful love anthem.

Iyanya - Sorry featuring Fido

Iyanya continues to maintain his touch with the mainstream with the release of his upcoming album 'The Forester's Son'. Ahead of the project, he has released a new song, 'Sorry' featuring Fido.

Stonebwoy - Gidi Gidi Fire

Stonebwoy's latest song is a display of his exciting blend of dancehall, highlife, and Afrobeats, with which he became one of the biggest names in African music.

Jedy - Jumanji

Jedy showcases the capacity of Igbo rap music to embrace more pop elements with his latest single 'Jumanji'.

Portable - Sandra Benede featuring Terry Apala

Street pop star Portable taps Terry Apala for a new single that uses socialite and influencer as a symbol for curvy women.

Ajebutta22 - Love Don Finish 4 Lagos featuring Brazy, Taymi B

Alte music star Ajebutta22 is joined by Brazy and Taymi B for an examination of the complex dog-eat-dog affair that is the Lagos dating scene.

Riick- Sanity



Riick lets listeners inside his head on this song, where his vulnerable writing and emotive melodies share his struggles to stay sane among life's travails.