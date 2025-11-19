Taye Arimoro Files ₦100M Lawsuit Against Peggy Ovire 

The ongoing dispute between actor Taye Arimoro and actress-producer Peggy Ovire has entered a dramatic phase.

What began as a chaotic altercation on November 11 has now resulted in a ₦100 million legal demand, a potential landmark rights-based lawsuit, and an industry-wide debate about professionalism, safety and accountability on Nollywood sets.

The new developments were confirmed through a detailed seven-page legal demand issued on November 18, 2025, by Inibehe Effiong Chambers, the law firm representing Arimoro.

The document, which was made public shortly after it was sent, outlines accusations of physical assault, unlawful restraint and violations of three constitutional rights: personal liberty, freedom of movement and the dignity of the human person.

The tone and structure of the legal letter indicate that the actor intends to pursue the matter beyond the court of public opinion, possibly establishing a judicial precedent for how conflicts on Nigerian film sets are handled.

A Viral Dispute Moves From Instagram to the Courts

The confrontation between Arimoro and Ovire had already generated days of online speculation.

Brief video clips from a CCTV recording, filmed outside a residential estate where the cast and crew were lodged, circulated widely, showing a tense environment in which the actor attempted to leave while several individuals blocked access to exits.

But until the legal letter was released, neither side had provided a detailed, formal account of their version of events.

The new legal filing marks the first structured, chronological narrative from Arimoro’s side, transforming an incident previously seen as “celebrity drama” into a constitutional dispute.

Effiong’s involvement is particularly notable. The lawyer is widely known for human rights cases involving unlawful detention, police abuse and public-interest litigation.

His firm’s decision to frame the allegations not as simple assault but as constitutional violations underscores the seriousness with which Arimoro is pursuing the matter.

The Work Relationship Before the Conflict

According to the lawsuit notice, Arimoro was contracted to feature in two films under Ovire’s production: Choir Master and Pieces of Love.

Both sides agree that he had been on set consistently for several days; however, the dispute hinges on the exact moment his contractual obligations ended.

The legal letter states unequivocally that his contract expired at 11:59 p.m. on November 11, 2025. By the time the clock ran out, he had reportedly worked more than thirteen consecutive hours.

This timeline becomes crucial because the events described in the legal demand occurred shortly after this contractual expiration.

Arimoro claims that after notifying the Production Manager that his contract had officially ended, he attempted to leave the set, which allegedly triggered a sequence of escalating actions designed to stop him.

Peggy Ovire’s Conflicting Account

Ovire has consistently denied being the aggressor. In her earlier Instagram statement, which predates the legal escalation, she narrates a version of events in which Arimoro became violent first, allegedly attacking members of the production crew after being asked to film “just two additional short scenes” to complete the day’s work.

She claims the actor arrived late to set, disrupted the production schedule by prioritising his behind-the-scenes video recording before filming, and became “uncontrollable and aggressive” when instructed to complete his remaining scenes before leaving.

Her statement asserts that two crew members were assaulted by the actor before any escalation occurred on her part. She portrays herself as attempting to manage the situation and protect her crew, stating that one of her team members suffered an ear injury during the encounter.