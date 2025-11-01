On October 28, 2025, a disturbing incident reportedly occurred on the set of Lagos to Opulence, a production by Caddilly Productions.

According to the NFCC’s official statement, the Production Manager, Anierobi Courage, popularly known as Nwa South, allegedly assaulted Mary Chizzy Eze, the Head of Makeup and Hair Department.

The NFCC official statement revealed that a video evidence was received showing the manager physically attacking and strangling Eze after she reportedly spoke up against the mistreatment of crew members.

Following the viral video, Courage was arrested, and the victim has since received medical care. In their statement, the Nigeria Film Crew Community condemned the act in strong terms, calling it “inexcusable, unprofessional, and criminal.”

“The role of a Production Manager is to ensure the welfare, safety, and comfort of the entire cast and crew,” the NFCC emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A good production manager protects his team, not harms them. This individual chose to do the exact opposite, turning violent and animalistic against the very people he was responsible for managing.”

The statement went further to highlight inhumane working and living conditions on the same set, revealing that 15 female crew members were crammed into a single room.

The community described this as a gross violation of human dignity, calling for an industry-wide reassessment of welfare standards.

“We strongly condemn this violent and animalistic behavior and the inhumane accommodation conditions on the same set. This level of disregard for human dignity is unacceptable. We stand firmly against all forms of abuse, assault, and crew maltreatment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFCC urged major industry bodies, including the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Active Movie Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (AMPMAN), and the Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria (ITPAN) to take swift disciplinary action by blacklisting Anierobi Courage from all productions.

Their social media caption read:

“Production Manager @anierobi.courage has been arrested for physically assaulting the Head of Makeup & Hair on set caught on video strangling her. The victim is receiving medical care. This act is unprofessional, criminal, and inexcusable. Violence has no place in our industry. Respect is not negotiable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Growing Pattern of On-Set Violence

This isn’t the first time the Nollywood community has had to confront violence behind the camera. Just a few months ago, veteran actor Femi Branch was accused of assaulting an Assistant Director during a film shoot in Lagos.

According to multiple eyewitness accounts and video evidence, what began as a routine disagreement escalated when Branch allegedly insulted and later slapped the crew member after being questioned about filming logistics.

The crew later locked the set’s gate in protest, demanding an apology from the actor before production could resume.

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The repeated occurrence of such incidents has led to renewed calls for stronger regulations and enforceable codes of conduct within the industry.

Crew members, often the backbone of any film production, have long decried poor welfare, lack of respect, and unsafe working conditions that have plagued the industry despite its growing global acclaim.

The Nigeria Film Crew Community’s recent statement could mark a turning point, a rallying cry for systemic change in how film productions are managed and how workers are treated.

“Enough is enough,” the NFCC declared. “Violence has no place in our industry. Respect and safety are not negotiable.”

As conversations continue online and within industry associations, the call for respect, accountability, and dignity for film workers in Nigeria is louder than ever.

RECOMMENDED: Why abuse on Nollywood sets must be addressed