Sex-for-roles: Kunle Afod denies allegations of sexual misconduct in Nollywood

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod has pushed back against allegations of sexual exploitation within the Nigerian film industry, stating that such claims should be backed with specific names if they are to be taken seriously.

Speaking during an episode of Nollywood on Radio, Afod urged individuals making accusations to come forward with concrete evidence, rather than making broad statements that cast a shadow over the entire industry.



“One thing I tell people, bring out those that said they raped them in the industry,” he said.



He argued that advances of a romantic nature are not unique to Nollywood, but happen in many professional settings. According to Afod, such interactions are a part of adult life and often involve mutual consent.



“We are adults. There is consent. If you attend school, they will likely ask you out. If you are a nurse, doctors might ask you out. Patients might ask you out. If you like, you agree,” he said.

“We have bankers who are looking for targets. If the man you’re going to meet asks you out and you like him, you agree. And you meet your target. It’s the same thing. It’s not their problem.”



Drawing an analogy with sports, he emphasised that competition is part of every field, and that individuals sometimes use personal appeal to gain an advantage.



“If I am a coach, I have 21 players. And I am going to use 11. Probably, I might have 14 good players. If you want to get your way, you will use what you have to get your way. That is what the girls always say. Use what you have to get what you want. Not all the girls.”