Sex-for-roles: Kunle Afod denies allegations of sexual misconduct in Nollywood

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod has pushed back against allegations of sexual exploitation within the Nigerian film industry, stating that such claims should be backed with specific names if they are to be taken seriously.
Speaking during an episode of Nollywood on Radio, Afod urged individuals making accusations to come forward with concrete evidence, rather than making broad statements that cast a shadow over the entire industry.
“One thing I tell people, bring out those that said they raped them in the industry,” he said.
He argued that advances of a romantic nature are not unique to Nollywood, but happen in many professional settings. According to Afod, such interactions are a part of adult life and often involve mutual consent.
“We are adults. There is consent. If you attend school, they will likely ask you out. If you are a nurse, doctors might ask you out. Patients might ask you out. If you like, you agree,” he said.
“We have bankers who are looking for targets. If the man you’re going to meet asks you out and you like him, you agree. And you meet your target. It’s the same thing. It’s not their problem.”
Drawing an analogy with sports, he emphasised that competition is part of every field, and that individuals sometimes use personal appeal to gain an advantage.
“If I am a coach, I have 21 players. And I am going to use 11. Probably, I might have 14 good players. If you want to get your way, you will use what you have to get your way. That is what the girls always say. Use what you have to get what you want. Not all the girls.”
Afod, who has spent decades in the film industry, went on to stress that genuine talent remains the most important determinant of success. He dismissed the idea that anyone could build a sustainable career in Nollywood solely through exploitation or transactional relationships.
“But see, let me tell you the truth. Your talent will always be ahead in everything. If you are not good and you sell your body, you are just wasting your time,” he said.
“Because they will not use you. But if you are good and you insist that you are not going to lay on anybody’s bed. That talent will still put you on that spot.”
He also encouraged women in the industry to take creative control by financing and producing their own films, offering it as a way to bypass gatekeepers and independently chart their careers.
“Let everybody have their own money and produce their own movies. It is as simple as that. Everybody can produce. That’s Nigerian style. Everybody can produce movies. Everybody can. You can,” he added.
The conversation echoes similar sentiments expressed earlier this year by veteran actor Jide Kosoko, who, in March, stated that “no individual can be coerced into engaging in sexual activities in exchange for roles.”
As debates around sexual misconduct in Nollywood continue to surface, Afod’s comments have sparked renewed discussion on the responsibility of both the accused and the accusers, and the need for accountability on all sides.
