Funke Akindele Won’t Be Playing Lead in Her Upcoming December Film

The actress, filmmaker, and box-office powerhouse made the revelation during a chat with Zikoko, marking a new chapter in her long and illustrious career.

Known for headlining some of Nigeria’s biggest blockbusters like A Tribe Called Judah, Battle on Buka Street, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and her iconic TV franchise Jenifa’s Diary, Akindele has become synonymous with lead performances and commercial success.

Her decision to step back, therefore, feels both surprising and refreshing.



Why Is She Stepping Back

Speaking during the Zikoko interview, Akindele shared her motivation for stepping away from the spotlight, choosing instead to spotlight others.

“I didn’t play the lead role in this new movie because I believe in empowering and supporting up-and-coming talent,” she said. “In life, you’re not going to be the star forever. Pray you’re evergreen.”

For an actress who has spent decades at the center of Nigeria’s entertainment scene, her words mean something.

Akindele, who has built a reputation as both performer and producer, has consistently used her platform to create opportunities for new faces.

From her work on Funke Akindele Network to mentoring younger actors through her various projects, she’s made talent development a quiet but central part of her mission.



A Film About What Happens “Behind the Smile”

The upcoming movie, Behind the Scenes , appears to reflect that same spirit of truth and transparency. Akindele described it as a deeply relatable story that explores what lies beneath the surface, the pain, pressure, and perseverance hidden behind the glamour of everyday life.

“In life, we just smile,” she said. “You see some people so calm, so stiff, so serious… but a lot is going on behind the smile, behind the frown, behind the anger. Everybody gets what they cover under.”

She explained that the movie’s title isn’t just literal, it’s a metaphor for the unseen struggles people face while presenting perfection to the world. “You only see the glitz and the glam, but not the tears, the work, the hustle,” she added.

Beyond Stardom

Akindele’s revelation feels symbolic at this stage of her career. After dominating screens for nearly two decades and breaking box-office records, she seems more interested in legacy than limelight.

“It’s not the amount of wealth you acquire,” she quoted her mother as saying, “but the number of lives you touch.”

Beyond acting, Akindele has become a filmmaker, mentor, and political figure. With Behind the Scenes, she appears to be consciously redefining what success means.

Behind the Scenes - A December Release to Watch

While little is known about the plot or cast, Behind the Scenes is already generating buzz, especially with Akindele’s decision to step out of the lead role.

Her production company, Funke Akindele Network, is known for creating films that resonate across social classes and demographics, a quality she promised will remain true in this release.