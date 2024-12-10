'Everybody Loves Jenifa' sells out ahead of UK premiere on December 20

Everybody Loves Jenifa has made an impressive start, selling out ahead of its UK premiere on December 20, 2024.

Taking to their Instagram page, the International distributors for the film, Nile Media Entertainment announced that the UK cinemas have sold out before the film's release next week.

“Yayyyyy, Everybody Loves Jenifa December 20th UK premiere is SOLD OUT. Congratulations @funkejenifaakindele , congratulations Jenifans. But, more screens have been added,” the post said.

Earlier in the week Nile announced that it had acquired the movie for theatrical distribution across 6 continents while FilmOne Entertainment retains its rights to distribute the movie locally.

With the voucher system which was launched by Nile Media with Omoni Oboli’s The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3, fans of the upcoming movie were able to purchase vouchers ahead of the movie premiere. This innovative voucher system is called ‘Atlas by Reach.’

Hitting the cinemas nationwide on December 13, the film promises a nostalgic experience filled with humour. The comedy-drama is expected to serve the audience with thrilling nostalgia and build upon the narrative from the previous offerings under the franchise.

This comes after setting a record for the highest box office movie in the Nigerian film industry with her last movie A Tribe Called Judah.