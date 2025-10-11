All the Movies and TV Shows Emma Corrin Has Starred In

It’s hard to believe the same actor who unsettled audiences in Deadpool & Wolverine was also the heart of My Policeman. Emma Corrin has become one of the most intriguing actors of their generation. Rising to fame as Princess Diana in The Crown, they’ve built a career that challenges stereotypes and embraces bold, unconventional roles. In 2021, Corrin publicly came out as non-binary, a move that felt radical in an industry often hostile to queer expression. Since then, their choices on screen have reflected that same fearlessness.

They’ve gone from commanding the chaos of a Marvel blockbuster to carrying the emotional weight of a period romance ; Corrin has shown remarkable range. For fans who want to explore more of their work, here’s a look at every movie and TV project Emma Corrin has starred in so far. Read Also: Every Time Keke Palmer Stole the Show On Screen

1. 100 Nights of Hero (2025)

100 Nights of Hero - Teaser Trailer | HD | Independent Film Company Corrin is set to star in this adaptation of Isabel Greenberg’s feminist graphic novel. Details about the project are still under wraps, but the story centres on two women who resist male power by telling each other stories across one hundred nights. For an actor who thrives on complex, layered roles, this project feels like a natural next step.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

In one of the year’s most anticipated superhero films , Corrin joined Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. They play Cassandra Nova, a powerful psychic villain with deep ties to the X-Men universe. Corrin’s performance drew praise for its unsettling intensity and sharp wit, giving the irreverent film an edge. For audiences who only knew them from period dramas, this role proved that Corrin can excel in blockbuster territory, too.

3. Black Mirror (2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

Corrin’s turn in Black Mirror’s ‘Hotel Reverie’ episode is a masterclass in transformation. Playing Dorothy Chambers, a 1940s movie star caught in a surreal AI-driven love story, they balance vintage glamour with unsettling modern questions about identity and reality. It’s one of their most nuanced roles to date, praised for its conviction and chemistry opposite Issa Rae.

4. Nosferatu (2024)

Corrin steps into gothic horror in Robert Eggers’ chilling reimagining of Nosferatu. As Ellen, they anchor the story’s human heart with a haunting mix of fragility and defiance, standing out even among a cast stacked with stars like Bill Skarsgård and Willem Dafoe. It’s a performance that proves Corrin can hold their own in genre cinema while giving depth to a character often overshadowed by its monster.

5. A Murder at the End of the World (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

In this psychological mystery miniseries, Corrin takes the lead as Darby Hart, an amateur detective thrust into a murder investigation at an isolated Arctic retreat. Their portrayal of a sharp but vulnerable sleuth adds grit and emotional weight to the thriller, showcasing their range beyond period dramas and superhero films.

6. My Policeman (2022)

In this 1950s-set romantic drama, Corrin starred alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson. They played Marion, a schoolteacher who marries Tom, a policeman secretly in love with another man. The film examines repression, longing, and betrayal, and Corrin gave Marion both tenderness and tragedy. While the movie itself received mixed reviews, critics praised Corrin’s emotional honesty, calling them the quiet anchor of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

In this adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s classic, Corrin took on the role of Lady Chatterley, whose affair with a gamekeeper scandalises her upper-class world. The film required vulnerability and nuance, and Corrin brought depth to a character long reduced to scandalous shorthand. Their performance was described as daring and layered, proving their ability to handle material that balances intimacy with social commentary.

8. The Crown (2020)

If there’s a single role that defined Emma Corrin’s career, it’s their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4. The pressure was enormous, stepping into one of the most scrutinised figures in modern history, with the whole world watching for accuracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corrin delivered, capturing Diana’s loneliness and rebellions. Off-screen, the role became transformative. Playing a woman constantly boxed in by image and expectation forced Corrin to reflect on their own identity , eventually leading them to embrace being non-binary.

9. Misbehaviour (2020)

Before The Crown, Corrin appeared in Misbehaviour, a comedy-drama about the 1970 Miss World competition. They played Jillian Jessup, Miss South Africa, in a story that highlighted sexism, protest, and racial politics. Though a smaller role, it showed Corrin’s willingness to take on ensemble pieces with historical and political resonance.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Grantchester (2019, TV)

Corrin appeared in season four of this long-running British detective series. They played Esther Carter, a character entangled in one of the vicar’s investigations. It was a single-episode appearance, but it added to their growing resume of period dramas and showcased their knack for fitting seamlessly into established worlds.

11. Pennyworth (2019, TV)

ADVERTISEMENT

Corrin first appeared in Pennyworth’s first season before returning for a later role, playing Esme Whitaker, an actress and Alfred’s love interest. Esme’s tragic storyline gave Corrin a chance to stand out, and fans noted the mix of charm and melancholy they brought to the character.

12. Alex’s Dream (2018, short)