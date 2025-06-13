Emeka Rollas shares story of a 19-year-old glass shard that mysteriously dislodged from his head

The 51-year-old actor and filmmaker shared his remarkable testimony during a live session of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPDD), led by popular Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze. According to Rollas, the ordeal dates back to 2006 when he survived a helicopter accident that left him with multiple injuries, including trauma to the head.

While he received medical care at the time, Rollas said one tiny fragment of glass remained buried within his scalp, undetected and untreated for 19 years.

“After the initial treatment, some glass was left inside my scalp,” he recounted. “Over the years, it would cause reactions, and then disappear again. I was told to consider minor surgery, but after going through four surgeries for other health issues, I was terrified. I didn’t want to go under the knife again.”

Instead, Rollas turned to prayer. He began actively participating in Pastor Jerry Eze’s online prayer sessions, consistently asking God to remove anything within him that was not of divine origin.

“I always held on to Pastor Jerry’s declaration, ‘anything inside you that is not of God will be flushed out,’” he said.



ALSO READ: If you loved Tyler Perry's ‘Straw,’ then you'll enjoy these other Tyler Perry movies

Then, in a surprising turn of events, something changed.

“A few weeks ago, I started to feel a swelling on that same spot on my scalp. It felt different, like something was trying to push its way out. I visited the hospital, and the doctor suspected a boil. But I insisted that it wasn’t a boil, I knew this had to be linked to that old injury,” he explained.



EXPLORE THIS: Tyler Perry: From homeless to Hollywood; the life of a media mogul

Shortly afterwards, during an ordinary dinner with his child, the extraordinary happened.

“I was sitting down to eat with my child, absentmindedly rubbing my head, and suddenly, the shard just fell out. It landed right there on the dining table, a tiny piece of glass that had been lodged inside me for 19 years.”

Rollas expressed immense gratitude for what he describes as a divine miracle.

“I give glory to God. And I want to thank Pastor Jerry Eze, may the oil on your head never run dry.”